HP is refreshing its Chromebook lineup with four new models packing 14 inch displays and Intel Alder Lake-N processors and starting prices ranging from $300 for an entry-level model to $600 for the fanciest new Chromebook Plus model.

Three of the new Chromebooks are available now, while the third should hit the streets later this month.

Chromebook Plus x360 14

The most impressive models are the new HP Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus x360 14 notebooks, which both feature 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processors, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 256GB of UFS storage.

But they’re also two of the more expensive models, with prices starting at $530 for the clamshell HP Chromebook Plus 14 or $600 for the x360 model with a touchscreen display and a convertible tablet-style design.

The cheapest model is the new Chromebook 14a which starts at $300, but which unfortunately has just a 1366 x 768 pixel display. The good news is with an Intel N100 or better processor, this laptop should offer a nice step up in performance over previous HP Chromebook 14a models.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for HP’s new 14 inch ChromeOS laptops:

Chromebook 14aChromebook x360 14Chromebook Plus 14Chromebook Plus x360 14
Display14 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
250 nits		14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
touchscreen
360 degree hinge		14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
300 nits		14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
250 nits
touchscreen
360-degree hinge
ProcessorIntel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200		Intel Core i3-N305
RAM4GB or 8GB
LPDDR5-4800		8GB
LPDDR5-4800
Storage64GB / 128GB / 256GB
UFS		64GB or 128GB
UFS		128GB or 256GB
UFS
Ports1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps w/USB-PD & DP 1.4)
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio		2 x USB Type-C 5 Gbps w/USB-PD & DP 1.4)
1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.3
Webcam720p1080p
Battery & Charging47 Wh battery
45W USB-C power adapter
Dimensions12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.8″12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.8″
Weight3.2 pounds3 lbs3.2 pounds3 lbs
Starting price$300$400$530$600

via Chrome Unboxed

