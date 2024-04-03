Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

HP is refreshing its Chromebook lineup with four new models packing 14 inch displays and Intel Alder Lake-N processors and starting prices ranging from $300 for an entry-level model to $600 for the fanciest new Chromebook Plus model.

Three of the new Chromebooks are available now, while the third should hit the streets later this month.

The most impressive models are the new HP Chromebook Plus 14 and Chromebook Plus x360 14 notebooks, which both feature 1920 x 1080 pixel displays, Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processors, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, and up to 256GB of UFS storage.

But they’re also two of the more expensive models, with prices starting at $530 for the clamshell HP Chromebook Plus 14 or $600 for the x360 model with a touchscreen display and a convertible tablet-style design.

The cheapest model is the new Chromebook 14a which starts at $300, but which unfortunately has just a 1366 x 768 pixel display. The good news is with an Intel N100 or better processor, this laptop should offer a nice step up in performance over previous HP Chromebook 14a models.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for HP’s new 14 inch ChromeOS laptops:

Chromebook 14a Chromebook x360 14 Chromebook Plus 14 Chromebook Plus x360 14 Display 14 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

250 nits 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

touchscreen

360 degree hinge 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

300 nits 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

250 nits

touchscreen

360-degree hinge Processor Intel Processor N100

Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3-N305 RAM 4GB or 8GB

LPDDR5-4800 8GB

LPDDR5-4800 Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

UFS 64GB or 128GB

UFS 128GB or 256GB

UFS Ports 1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps w/USB-PD & DP 1.4)

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C 5 Gbps w/USB-PD & DP 1.4)

1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.3 Webcam 720p 1080p Battery & Charging 47 Wh battery

45W USB-C power adapter Dimensions 12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ 12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.8″ 12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ 12.7″ x 8.3″ x 0.8″ Weight 3.2 pounds 3 lbs 3.2 pounds 3 lbs Starting price $300 $400 $530 $600

