The HP Fortis line of laptops are affordable notebooks for the education market that are designed for use in the classroom thanks to features like reinforced ports and corners and spill-resistant keyboards.

HP launched the line last year, and now the company is updating the HP Fortis family with two new 11.6 inch notebooks: the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 with Intel Alder Lake-N processor and Windows software options and the HP Fortis X360 11 Chromebook G3 with Intel Jasper Lake and Google’s ChromeOS.

Those are big names for small laptops, but in a nutshell both models feature 11.6 inch touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that allow the notebooks to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The Windows model also supports an optional pressure-sensitive pen, which can fit into a spot above the keyboard when it’s not in use. HP also offers an optional 4G LTE modem for the Windows model as well as support for an M.2 2230 PCIe SSD and HDMI and Ethernet ports.

By comparison, the HP Fortis x360 11 Chromebook G3 has fewer ports, less powerful processor options, and no pen or cellular options. But the Chromebook does have a lower starting price of just $339 (the Windows laptop starts at $479)

Both of HP’s new Fortis-branded laptops for the education market should be available this month.

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 HP Fortis x360 11 Chromebook G3 OS Windows 11 (or Windows 10) ChromeOS Display 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

250 nits

Touchscreen

HP Slim Pen AES pen (optional) 11.6 inches

HD

IPS LCD

Touchscreen

Corning Gorilla Glass Processor Intel Processor N100

Intel Processor N200 Intel Celeron N4500

Intel Celeron N5100

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Memory Up to 16GB

DDR4-3200

onboard (not upgradeable) 4GB or 8GB

LPDDR4X

onboard (not upgradeable) Storage 64GB eMMC

128GB /256GB M.2 2230 PCIe SSD 32GB or 64GB eMMC Ports 1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps)

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless options Intel AX211: WiFi 6E / BT 5.3

Realtek 8852CE: WiFi 6 / BT 5.3

Intel XMM 7560 4GE LTE Cat 16 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 42 Wh 47 Wh Charging 45 or 65W power adapters ? Camera 720p front-facing

5MP wide-angle world-facing (optional) Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Single mic Dimensions 297 x 204 x 21mm

(11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″) 295 x 205 x 21mm

(11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″) Weight 1.47 kg

(3.2 pounds) Starting Price $479 $339