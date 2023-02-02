The HP Fortis line of laptops are affordable notebooks for the education market that are designed for use in the classroom thanks to features like reinforced ports and corners and spill-resistant keyboards.

HP launched the line last year, and now the company is updating the HP Fortis family with two new 11.6 inch notebooks: the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11 with Intel Alder Lake-N processor and Windows software options and the HP Fortis X360 11 Chromebook G3 with Intel Jasper Lake and Google’s ChromeOS.

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11

Those are big names for small laptops, but in a nutshell both models feature 11.6 inch touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that allow the notebooks to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

The Windows model also supports an optional pressure-sensitive pen, which can fit into a spot above the keyboard when it’s not in use. HP also offers an optional 4G LTE modem for the Windows model as well as support for an M.2 2230 PCIe SSD and HDMI and Ethernet ports.

HP Fortis x360 11 Chromebook G3

By comparison, the HP Fortis x360 11 Chromebook G3 has fewer ports, less powerful processor options, and no pen or cellular options. But the Chromebook does have a lower starting price of just $339 (the Windows laptop starts at $479)

Both of HP’s new Fortis-branded laptops for the education market should be available this month.

HP Pro x360 Fortis 11 G11HP Fortis x360 11 Chromebook G3
OSWindows 11 (or Windows 10)ChromeOS
Display11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
250 nits
Touchscreen
HP Slim Pen AES pen (optional)		11.6 inches
HD
IPS LCD
Touchscreen
Corning Gorilla Glass
ProcessorIntel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200		Intel Celeron N4500
Intel Celeron N5100
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
MemoryUp to 16GB
DDR4-3200
onboard (not upgradeable)		4GB or 8GB
LPDDR4X
onboard (not upgradeable)
Storage64GB eMMC
128GB /256GB M.2 2230 PCIe SSD		32GB or 64GB eMMC
Ports1 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps)
2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x HDMI 2.0b
1 x Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio		2 x USB Type-C
2 x USB Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
Wireless optionsIntel AX211: WiFi 6E / BT 5.3
Realtek 8852CE: WiFi 6 / BT 5.3
Intel XMM 7560 4GE LTE Cat 16		WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery42 Wh47 Wh
Charging45 or 65W power adapters?
Camera720p front-facing
5MP wide-angle world-facing (optional)
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones		Single mic
Dimensions297 x 204 x 21mm
(11.7″ x 8″ x 0.8″)		295 x 205 x 21mm
(11.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.8″)
Weight1.47 kg
(3.2 pounds)
Starting Price$479$339

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.