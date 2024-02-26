HP is refreshing its Envy x360 14 inch convertible laptop with new models sporting the latest Intel and AMD processors.
While both models look pretty much the same, there are a few key differences. One is that the models with Intel processors have a 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port, while AMD-powered versions of the laptop have only 10 Gbps USB-C ports. But the AMD models do have at least one key advantage: they have Radeon 700M integrated graphics.
That means they’ll most likely deliver better graphics performance than models with Intel Meteor Lake chips. That’s because HP opted to use Intel’s 15-watt U-series processors with 4-core Intel Graphics rather than 28+ watt H-series chips with 7 or 8 core Intel Arc graphics.
Pricing is similar across the lineup though, with prices starting at $950 for the new HP Envy x360 14 with AMD processor options and $960 for Intel-powered models. Both should be available starting in March, 2024.
The laptops support up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and up to 2TB of storage.
Other features include 5MP IR webcams, 59 Wh batteries, and support for up to WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.
|HP Envy x360 14 (Intel)
|HP Envy x360 14 (AMD)
|Display
|14 inches
2880 x 1800 pixel OLED 120 Hz touch (400 nit)
1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch (400 nit)
1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch (300 nit, low-power)
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 155U
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U
|AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS
|Graphics
|Intel Graphics
|AMD Radeon 780M/760M
|RAM
|16GB / 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB / 2TB
PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|Webcam
|5MP IR
Dual microphones
|Audio
|Dual speakers
DTS:X Audio
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A w/HP Sleep and Charge
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A w/HP Sleep and Charge)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|Intel BE200 (WiFi 7/BT 5.4)
Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E/BT 5.3)
|MediaTek MT7925 (WiFi 7/BT 5.4)
MediaTek MT7922 (WiFi 6E/BT 5.3)
|Battery
|59 Wh
|Charging
|65W USB-C
|Dimensions
|12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|3.1 pounds
|Starting Price
|$960
|$950
|Availability
|March, 2024
|March, 2024