HP is refreshing its Envy x360 14 inch convertible laptop with new models sporting the latest Intel and AMD processors.

While both models look pretty much the same, there are a few key differences. One is that the models with Intel processors have a 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4 port, while AMD-powered versions of the laptop have only 10 Gbps USB-C ports. But the AMD models do have at least one key advantage: they have Radeon 700M integrated graphics.

That means they’ll most likely deliver better graphics performance than models with Intel Meteor Lake chips. That’s because HP opted to use Intel’s 15-watt U-series processors with 4-core Intel Graphics rather than 28+ watt H-series chips with 7 or 8 core Intel Arc graphics.

Pricing is similar across the lineup though, with prices starting at $950 for the new HP Envy x360 14 with AMD processor options and $960 for Intel-powered models. Both should be available starting in March, 2024.

The laptops support up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 120 Hz OLED display, up to 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory, and up to 2TB of storage.

Other features include 5MP IR webcams, 59 Wh batteries, and support for up to WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

HP Envy x360 14 (Intel) HP Envy x360 14 (AMD) Display 14 inches

2880 x 1800 pixel OLED 120 Hz touch (400 nit)

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch (400 nit)

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touch (300 nit, low-power) Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155U

Intel Core Ultra 5 125U AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS

AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS Graphics Intel Graphics AMD Radeon 780M/760M RAM 16GB / 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Webcam 5MP IR

Dual microphones Audio Dual speakers

DTS:X Audio Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A w/HP Sleep and Charge

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A w/HP Sleep and Charge)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless Intel BE200 (WiFi 7/BT 5.4)

Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E/BT 5.3) MediaTek MT7925 (WiFi 7/BT 5.4)

MediaTek MT7922 (WiFi 6E/BT 5.3) Battery 59 Wh Charging 65W USB-C Dimensions 12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ Weight 3.1 pounds Starting Price $960 $950 Availability March, 2024 March, 2024

