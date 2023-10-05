Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

PC makers have been using mobile chips for all-in-one desktop computers for years, as a way to offer fully functional computers that look nearly identical to flat-screen displays that don’t have PC hardware baked in.

The new HP Envy Move takes things to the next level, though. It’s an all-in-one PC with a 23.8 inch display and an Intel Raptor Lake processor, that’s designed to be a portable system that you can pick up and move from room to room, and it has a built-in handle to make that easy to do. There’s also a built-in battery that offers up to 4 hours of run time when the system isn’t plugged in. And there’s a kickstand designed to make it easy to stand the computer up on any flat surface so you can use it on a desk, table, countertop, or even the floor. The HP Envy Move is available today for $900 and up from HP.com and Best Buy.

Weighing in at 9.04 pounds and measuring 21.7″ x 14.4″ x 5.9″, the Envy Move isn’t exactly the kind of portable computer that you’re going to throw in a backpack and take to a coffee shop (although stranger things have happened).

But in addition to the battery, handle, and kickstand, the Envy Move has a pocket in the back that you can use to store the computer’s wireless keyboard, making it easy to carry the whole thing from room to room in your house with one hand.

The HP Envy Move 23.8 inch all-in-one has a 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with 99% sRGB color gamut and up to 300 nits brightness, stereo speakers with B&O audio and an “adaptive sound” system that HP says “senses where you are and who you’re with fo ran immersive audio experience in any room.”

On the inside, it comes with a choice of Intel Core i3-1315U or Core i5-1335U processors, 8GB or 16GB of onboard LPDDR5-4800 memory (which is not user upgradeable), and an M.2 slot with a 256GB to 1TB SSD (which is user upgradable).

There’s a 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter above the display, support for WiFi 6 (or 6E) and Bluetooth 5.3, a 10 Gbps USB Type-C port, a 10 Gbps USB Type-A port, and an HDMI video input that allows you to use the Envy Move as an external display for other devices.

The system comes with an HP 720 Bluetooth keyboard with an integrated touchpad and a 90W power adapter.

HP envisions the computer as a multi-purpose device that could be a “shareable hub” for all them members of your household, or a movable computer that you can use for work in your office, entertainment in your living room, or even as a workout companion when placed on the floor.

