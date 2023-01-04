HP has been using the Dragonfly name for a series of thin and light laptops and tablets over the past few years. But so far the Dragonfly brand has been limited to HP’s business-class mobile computers. Now the company is introducing its first consumer-oriented Dragonfly PCs, starting with the HP Dragonfly Pro Windows laptop and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.
Both will be available this spring and HP says pricing will be announced closer to release. While both are 14 inch laptops with similar designs, the operating system isn’t the only difference. The Chromebook, for example, is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processor, while the Windows version supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7736U chip.
The processor isn’t the only difference. The Chromebook has a brighter, higher-resolution display, but only supports up to 16GB of RAM, while the Windows model can be configured with up to 32GB. Both feature LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard though, so it’s not user upgradeable. But the laptops also both use M.2 SSDs which are replaceable.
Another difference is the keyboard. Not only does the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook feature a ChromeOS keyboard with keys for back, home, and recent apps, among other things, but the Windows model features a set of special shortcut keys along the right side. One opens the Control Center, another the Camera Settings, and a third is a dedicated key to contact HP’s 24/7 support services… which seems like kind of a waste of space for folks who rarely contact customer support and/or plan to keep their laptop after the warranty expires. A fourth key is user-customizable and can be used to open the app or setting of your choice.
HP says the Windows version of the HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD and uses AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) technology to balance performance and power consumption.
Here’s a comparison of some key specs for the two versions of HP’s new Dragonfly Pro:
|HP Dragonfly Pro
|HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|ChromeOS
|Processor
|AMD Radeon 7736u
|Intel Core i5-1235U
|Display
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
400 nits
100% sRGB color gamut
Low blue light
flicker-free
multi-touch
86.5% screen-to-body ratio
|14 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
IPS LCD
1200 nits
100% sRGB color gamut
multi-touch
87.6% screen-to-body ratio
|RAM
|16GB or 32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|16GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|512GB or 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|256GB
PCIe NVMe SSD
|Ports
|2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (10 Gbps)
|4 x Thunderbolt 4
|Wireless
|Qualcomm WCN685x
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Webcam
|5MP
IR camera (Windows Hello)
Camera Sutter
|8MP
|Audio
|Quad speakers (2 upward-facing, 2-downward)
Dual microphones
B&O audio
|Quad speakers (2 upward-facing, 2-downward)
B&O audio
|Battery & charging
|64.6 Wh
96W USB-Type-C power adapter
50% charge in 30 minutes
|51.3 Wh
96W USB Type-C power adapter
50% charge in 30 minutes
|Keyboard
|Backlit
Haptic trackpad
Fingerprint sensor
|RGB backlit
ChromeOS keys
|Dimensions
|12.5″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″
|12.4″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
|Weight
|3.53 pounds
|3.33 lbs
|Color
|Ceramic White or Sparkling Black
HP says the laptop is also made using some recycled materials, with the Windows model featuring 90% recycled magnesium and 50 to 75% recycled aluminum in the enclosure and the ChromeOS model featuring 65% recycled metal in the cover. Both incorporate some recycled plastic for the keycaps and some other components.