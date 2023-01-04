HP has been using the Dragonfly name for a series of thin and light laptops and tablets over the past few years. But so far the Dragonfly brand has been limited to HP’s business-class mobile computers. Now the company is introducing its first consumer-oriented Dragonfly PCs, starting with the HP Dragonfly Pro Windows laptop and the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

Both will be available this spring and HP says pricing will be announced closer to release. While both are 14 inch laptops with similar designs, the operating system isn’t the only difference. The Chromebook, for example, is powered by a 12th-gen Intel Core “Alder Lake” processor, while the Windows version supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7736U chip.

The processor isn’t the only difference. The Chromebook has a brighter, higher-resolution display, but only supports up to 16GB of RAM, while the Windows model can be configured with up to 32GB. Both feature LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard though, so it’s not user upgradeable. But the laptops also both use M.2 SSDs which are replaceable.

Another difference is the keyboard. Not only does the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook feature a ChromeOS keyboard with keys for back, home, and recent apps, among other things, but the Windows model features a set of special shortcut keys along the right side. One opens the Control Center, another the Camera Settings, and a third is a dedicated key to contact HP’s 24/7 support services… which seems like kind of a waste of space for folks who rarely contact customer support and/or plan to keep their laptop after the warranty expires. A fourth key is user-customizable and can be used to open the app or setting of your choice.

HP says the Windows version of the HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD and uses AMD Platform Management Framework (PMF) technology to balance performance and power consumption.

Here’s a comparison of some key specs for the two versions of HP’s new Dragonfly Pro:

HP Dragonfly Pro HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook OS Windows 11 Home ChromeOS Processor AMD Radeon 7736u Intel Core i5-1235U Display 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

400 nits

100% sRGB color gamut

Low blue light

flicker-free

multi-touch

86.5% screen-to-body ratio 14 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

IPS LCD

1200 nits

100% sRGB color gamut

multi-touch

87.6% screen-to-body ratio RAM 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512GB or 1TB

PCIe NVMe SSD 256GB

PCIe NVMe SSD Ports 2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (10 Gbps) 4 x Thunderbolt 4 Wireless Qualcomm WCN685x

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Webcam 5MP

IR camera (Windows Hello)

Camera Sutter 8MP Audio Quad speakers (2 upward-facing, 2-downward)

Dual microphones

B&O audio Quad speakers (2 upward-facing, 2-downward)

B&O audio Battery & charging 64.6 Wh

96W USB-Type-C power adapter

50% charge in 30 minutes 51.3 Wh

96W USB Type-C power adapter

50% charge in 30 minutes Keyboard Backlit

Haptic trackpad

Fingerprint sensor RGB backlit

ChromeOS keys Dimensions 12.5″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″ 12.4″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ Weight 3.53 pounds 3.33 lbs Color Ceramic White or Sparkling Black

HP says the laptop is also made using some recycled materials, with the Windows model featuring 90% recycled magnesium and 50 to 75% recycled aluminum in the enclosure and the ChromeOS model featuring 65% recycled metal in the cover. Both incorporate some recycled plastic for the keycaps and some other components.