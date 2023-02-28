Less than a year after launching the HP Dev One thin, light, and powerful laptop aimed at developers, HP has discontinued the product. The company says it stopped selling the Dev One on January 30th, 2023 and currently has no plans for a new model.

But HP tells Liliputing that it will continue to offer support to existing customers “through January 2026 or three years from purchase date.”

While HP hasn’t indicated why the Dev One was discontinued, the company did release a statement saying that “our customers are at the center of our portfolio strategy, and we will continue to evolve our offerings to best meet their needs.”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like HP may not have sold enough Dev One laptops to justify a Dev Two. But I suppose it’s also possible that the company could launch a new model one day and just isn’t ready to make any announcements yet.

Rival PC maker Dell, meanwhile, has been selling XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops with Ubuntu Linux for more than ten years. But that ongoing project has probably been a lot cheaper to maintain, as Dell is just swapping out Windows for Linux on an existing product, while HP’s developer-focused Linux laptop was a brand new device from the company when it launched in mid-2022.

The HP Dev One laptop features a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 1000 nit display, an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U octa-core processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 memory, 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 storage, a 720p webcam, stereo upward-facing speakers, dual microphones, a backlit, spill-resistant keyboard.

It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 and has USB Type-C and Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 53 Wh battery and 65W charger.

Weighing 3.24 pounds and measuring 0.8 inches thick, the laptop was designed for coding (or other activities) on the go. And it was the first computer from a company other than System76 that I’m aware of to ship with Pop!_OS (an operating system developed by System76 for its own PCs).

via Phoronix