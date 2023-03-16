Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c is convertible notebook with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display and a convertible design that lets you push the screen back and use the notebook like a tablet.

With an Intel Core processor, the laptop is more powerful than most budget Chromebooks. But it’s also more expensive. Prices started at $499 when the first model launched in 2020 with a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” chip. The following year HP launched a model with an 11th-gen chip for $649. And now the company has upped the price again with the introduction of a new $699 Chromebook x360 14c with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor.

While the notebook’s Intel Core i3-1215U isn’t exactly a top-of-the-line chip, the 15-watt, 6-core, 8-thread processor combines two Performance cores with four Efficiency cores and features 1.1 GHz Intel UHD graphics with 64 execution units. It should bring a significant performance boost over the chips featured in earlier models. And it’s certainly more powerful than the Celeron, Pentium and MediaTek chips that power most cheaper Chromebooks.

Some of the laptop’s other features include 8GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, 128GB of solid state storage, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers with B&O audio, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter.

The HP Chromebook x360 13c weighs 3.3 pounds and has a silver aluminum body, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The notebook comes with a 45-watt USB-C power adapter.

While the laptop isn’t available for purchase yet, it’s listed as “coming soon” at the Best Buy website.

via Chrome Unboxed