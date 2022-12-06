Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

This fall HP introduced a new convertible Chromebook with a 13.3 inch display, a 360-degree hinge, and a MediaTek Kompanio 1200 processor. And now it’s available for purchase.

The HP Chromebook x360 13b has a list price of $470, but it’s on sale for $100 off today, bringing the starting price down to $370 for a model with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

While there aren’t a lot of customization options, you can pay $30 to double the amount of storage. Another $30 will also get you a backlit keyboard (the starting price includes an keyboard without any illumination). Unfortunately there is no way to add additional RAM.

The laptop has a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with edge-to-edge glass, support for up to 250 nits brightness, and a hinge that lets you push the screen back for use in tablet, tent, or stand modes.

It’s powered by MediaTek’s Kompanio 1200 processor, which is an octa-core processor with four ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores running at up to 2.6 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores with speeds up to 2 GHz, five-core Mali-G57 graphics and an AI accelerator capable of up to 4 TOPS of AI performance.

The notebook also features MediaTek’s MT7921 wireless solution with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Other features include a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, stereo speakers, a 47 Wh battery, a microSD card reader, headset jack, a USB Type-A port, and two USB Type-C ports.

All of the USB ports support 5 Gbps data transfer speeds, and both of the USB Type-C ports can be used to connect an external display or charge the laptop, which comes with a 45 watt USB Type-C power adapter.

The notebook measures 12.1″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs 2.95 pounds, and has a body that incorporates recycled metal in the cover and hinge caps, and ocean-bound plastic in the base, bezel, and speaker enclosure.

