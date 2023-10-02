The new HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 is a convertible ChromeOS laptop available with a choice of Intel Core i3-1215U or Core i5-1235U Alder Lake processor options. It’s one of two new Chromebook Plus models from HP that are set to go on sale October 8th, and this one is very much a premium Chromebook with prices starting at $700 from Best Buy or $790 at HP.com.
HP’s also introducing a more affordable model called the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6. It has a bigger screen, but is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor. The 15.6 inch model starts at $500 from Best Buy or $600 from HP.com. But this model does have a few features that could make it the more attractive option for some, including longer battery life and support for an optional 144 Hz display panel.
Both laptops technically have 12th-gen Intel Core processors, but the 14 inch version has U-series chips which feature a mix of Performance and Efficiency CPU cores, while the 15.6 inch model has an Alder Lake-N chip with eight Efficiency cores but no Performance cores.
That’s still a pretty decent processor for budget computers, but it won’t deliver the same level of single-core or multi-core performance you’d get from a Core i3-1215U processor, which probably helps explain the lower starting price for the larger laptop.
The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 inch convertible laptop also has a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, a 5MP camera, faster USB ports, and user-replaceable storage.
Both laptops have mice mute buttons and webcam switches for privacy.
Here’s a comparison of some key specs for both of HP’s new Chromebook Plus laptops:
|Chromebook Plus x360 14
|Chromebook Plus 15.6
|Display
|1920 x 1200 pixels
60 Hz
250 nits
45% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
Edge to edge glass
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
89.21% screen-to-body ratio
|1920 x 1080px
60 Hz or 144 Hz options
250 nits
45% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
80.49% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Intel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U
|Intel Core i3-N305
|Memory
|8GB or 16GB
LPDDR4x-4266
|8GB
LPDDR5-4800
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
PCIe NVMe SSD (M.2)
|128GB or 256GB
UFS
|Ports
|2 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps)
1 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|2 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps)
1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|Intel AX211
WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
|Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E & BT 5.3)
MediaTek MT7921 (WiFi 6/BT 5.3)
|Battery
|58 Wh
|58 Wh
|Charging
|45W or 65W USB-C charger
|45 USB-C
|Camera
|HP True Vision 5MP camera
|1080p
|Audio
|Stereo speakers w/B&O sound
Dual array digital microphones
|Stereo speakers
Dual array digital microphones
|Dimensions
|12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″
|14.3″ x 9.5″ x 0.8″
|Weight
|3.34 pounds
|3.81 pounds
|Starting price
|$700
|$500