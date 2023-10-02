The new HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 is a convertible ChromeOS laptop available with a choice of Intel Core i3-1215U or Core i5-1235U Alder Lake processor options. It’s one of two new Chromebook Plus models from HP that are set to go on sale October 8th, and this one is very much a premium Chromebook with prices starting at $700 from Best Buy or $790 at HP.com.

HP’s also introducing a more affordable model called the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6. It has a bigger screen, but is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor. The 15.6 inch model starts at $500 from Best Buy or $600 from HP.com. But this model does have a few features that could make it the more attractive option for some, including longer battery life and support for an optional 144 Hz display panel.

Both laptops technically have 12th-gen Intel Core processors, but the 14 inch version has U-series chips which feature a mix of Performance and Efficiency CPU cores, while the 15.6 inch model has an Alder Lake-N chip with eight Efficiency cores but no Performance cores.

That’s still a pretty decent processor for budget computers, but it won’t deliver the same level of single-core or multi-core performance you’d get from a Core i3-1215U processor, which probably helps explain the lower starting price for the larger laptop.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 inch convertible laptop also has a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, a 5MP camera, faster USB ports, and user-replaceable storage.

Both laptops have mice mute buttons and webcam switches for privacy.

Here’s a comparison of some key specs for both of HP’s new Chromebook Plus laptops:

Chromebook Plus x360 14 Chromebook Plus 15.6 Display 1920 x 1200 pixels

60 Hz

250 nits

45% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

Edge to edge glass

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

89.21% screen-to-body ratio 1920 x 1080px

60 Hz or 144 Hz options

250 nits

45% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

80.49% screen-to-body ratio Processor Intel Core i3-1215U

Intel Core i5-1235U Intel Core i3-N305 Memory 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR4x-4266 8GB

LPDDR5-4800 Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

PCIe NVMe SSD (M.2) 128GB or 256GB

UFS Ports 2 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 2 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps)

1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E & BT 5.3)

MediaTek MT7921 (WiFi 6/BT 5.3) Battery 58 Wh 58 Wh Charging 45W or 65W USB-C charger 45 USB-C Camera HP True Vision 5MP camera 1080p Audio Stereo speakers w/B&O sound

Dual array digital microphones Stereo speakers

Dual array digital microphones Dimensions 12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″ 14.3″ x 9.5″ x 0.8″ Weight 3.34 pounds 3.81 pounds Starting price $700 $500

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.