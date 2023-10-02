The new HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 is a convertible ChromeOS laptop available with a choice of Intel Core i3-1215U or Core i5-1235U Alder Lake processor options. It’s one of two new Chromebook Plus models from HP that are set to go on sale October 8th, and this one is very much a premium Chromebook with prices starting at $700 from Best Buy or $790 at HP.com.

HP’s also introducing a more affordable model called the HP Chromebook Plus 15.6. It has a bigger screen, but is powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor. The 15.6 inch model starts at $500 from Best Buy or $600 from HP.com. But this model does have a few features that could make it the more attractive option for some, including longer battery life and support for an optional 144 Hz display panel.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14

Both laptops technically have 12th-gen Intel Core processors, but the 14 inch version has U-series chips which feature a mix of Performance and Efficiency CPU cores, while the 15.6 inch model has an Alder Lake-N chip with eight Efficiency cores but no Performance cores.

That’s still a pretty decent processor for budget computers, but it won’t deliver the same level of single-core or multi-core performance you’d get from a Core i3-1215U processor, which probably helps explain the lower starting price for the larger laptop.

HP Chromebook Plus 15.6 inch

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 inch convertible laptop also has a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes, a 5MP camera, faster USB ports, and user-replaceable storage.

Both laptops have mice mute buttons and webcam switches for privacy.

Here’s a comparison of some key specs for both of HP’s new Chromebook Plus laptops:

Chromebook Plus x360 14Chromebook Plus 15.6
Display1920 x 1200 pixels
60 Hz
250 nits
45% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
Edge to edge glass
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
89.21% screen-to-body ratio		1920 x 1080px
60 Hz or 144 Hz options
250 nits
45% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
80.49% screen-to-body ratio
ProcessorIntel Core i3-1215U
Intel Core i5-1235U		Intel Core i3-N305
Memory8GB or 16GB
LPDDR4x-4266		8GB
LPDDR5-4800
Storage128GB / 256GB / 512GB
PCIe NVMe SSD (M.2)		128GB or 256GB
UFS
Ports2 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps)
1 x USB Type-A (10 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader		2 x USB Type-C (5 Gbps)
1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessIntel AX211
WiFi 6E
BT 5.3		Intel AX211 (WiFi 6E & BT 5.3)
MediaTek MT7921 (WiFi 6/BT 5.3)
Battery58 Wh58 Wh
Charging45W or 65W USB-C charger45 USB-C
CameraHP True Vision 5MP camera1080p
AudioStereo speakers w/B&O sound
Dual array digital microphones		Stereo speakers
Dual array digital microphones
Dimensions12.3″ x 8.7″ x 0.7″14.3″ x 9.5″ x 0.8″
Weight3.34 pounds3.81 pounds
Starting price$700$500

