The HP 14 inch Laptop – Eco Edition is a compact Windows laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid state storage.

But it’s what the laptop’s made of that sets it apart: HP is branding this notebook an Eco Edition because up to 25 percent of the materials use in the notebook come from recycle sources including post-consumer recycled plastic and bio materials like cooking oil.

HP says the display cover is made with 50 percent recycled aluminum. The keycaps on the keyboard are made from 50 percent recycled plastic and so is the back cover. And laptop ships in a package that’s nearly entirely made from recycled materials.

Honestly, this isn’t quite the flex it once was. Using recycled packaging materials has become pretty common, and a growing number of PC makers are incorporating recycled materials into their products. I’d be happier if HP wasn’t bothering to make a special Eco Edition laptop, but was instead using similar techniques for all of its products rather than making a special edition laptop targeting customers looking to reduce their carbon footprint by just a tiny bit.

But overall it doesn’t look like HP made many significant sacrifices in order to incorporate those recycled materials. The laptop is reasonably thin and light, measuring just 0.7 inches thick and weighing less than 3.1 pounds. It has a 41 Wh battery and comes with 45W or 65W power adapter options.

Processor options range from an Intel Core i3-1315U chip to a Core i7-1360P processor and HP will offer 4GB to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory (user upgradeable), 128GB to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage (also user upgradeable).

The system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 and features a USB Type-C (5 Gbps) port, two USB Type-A (5 Gbps) ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has a stereo speakers, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and a fingerprint reader for biometric security.

HP hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the specs suggest an entry-level to mid-range price tag. The HP 14 inch Laptop – Eco Edition will be available this summer.