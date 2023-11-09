Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

One of the security updates baked into Android 14 is a feature that blocks you from installing some older apps built for Android 5.1 or earlier… kind of.

If you’ve got a shiny new phone or tablet running Android 14, it’s true that you can’t download and install these older apps on your device itself. But you can plug your mobile device into a computer with a USB cable, open a terminal window or command prompt, and type a few commands to sideload older apps onto your device.

Before you do that, a word of warning though: there’s a reason Google doesn’t make it as easy to install older apps as it used to be. Android 5.1 was released in 2015, and in the years since then Google has implemented a number of privacy and security changes.

Apps that target versions of Android lower than 6.0 can bypass some of those requirements, and Google notes that “some malware apps use a targetSdkVersion of 22 to avoid being subjected to the runtime permission model introduced in 2015 by Android 6.0 Marshmallow (API level 23).”

It’s also possible that some apps that were designed for Android 5.1 or earlier, but which haven’t been updated in the past eight years to support newer versions of Android may have bugs, security vulnerabilities, or other problems.

So I’d only recommend installing an old app if you’re absolutely certain that it’s safe and/or you’re willing to accept the inherent risk involved.

Also keep in mind that the new restrictions only apply to devices that are already running Android 14 when you try to install an older app – if you’ve already got an old app on a phone running Android 13 or earlier, you won’t lose that app if you upgrade to Android 14. But if you uninstall the app, you won’t be able to reinstall it without following the steps listed below.

So here’s how I stumbled across this new method for installing older apps on Android 14: When moving from my Google Pixel 4a 5G to a Pixel 8 Pro, I lost a simple 7 minute workout timer app that I’d been using on and off for the better part of a decade, so I was curious to know whether it was possible to sideload this app.

It is. But it takes a little more work than it used to. Here are the steps I took to install that old app on my new phone:

Enable Developer options on your Android 14 device Open the Settings app on your phone

app on your phone Scroll down until you find the About Phone option and tap on it

option and tap on it Scroll down until you find Build Number and then tap on Build number seven times to enable developer mode Enable USB Debugging Go back to the Settings screen

screen Scroll down until you either see Developer Options and tap on that, or if you don’t see it, open the System menu and scroll down until you see Developer Options and tap it.

and tap on that, or if you don’t see it, open the menu and scroll down until you see and tap it. Scroll down until you see the USB debugging toggle and flip it to the on position.

toggle and flip it to the on position. You may see a pop-up asking if you’d like to allow USB debugging. If you do, select OK. You can always disable this feature after installing your app. Set up ADB on your computer There are multiple ways to do this, and the instructions vary a bit depending on whether you’re using a Windows, Mac, or Linux PC. But in a nutshell, the first step is to download the latest version of Google’s SDK Platform Tools for your operating system.

Next, unzip the file to a folder on your computer

Navigate to the directory where you’ve unzipped the contents, and you should see a bunch of tools including adb and fastboot.

Open a terminal, command prompt, or Powershell window to this directory.

Connect your Android 14 phone or table to your computer with a USB cable.

In the terminal window on your PC, type the following command: adb devices

You should see a pop-up on your screen asking you to allow USB debugging. Tap the option to allow.

Type the adb devices command again, if necessary, and you should see a list of devices attached to your computer, with one entry for your phone or tablet. Download and install your old Android app At this point, you can download the APK installer file for your Android app from the developer’s website or from a trusted alternative to the Google Play Store.

Copy that app to the same Platform Tools directory on your computer

Run the following command in your terminal/command line window: adb install –bypass-low-target-sdk-block FILENAME.apk



That’s it. If everything went according to plan, the app should now be available on your Android device.

