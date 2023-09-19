Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Honor V Purse is a smartphone with a foldable OLED display that allows you to use the mobile device as a phone or tablet. But unlike most phones, which are meant to be put away in a bag when you’re not using them, the Honor V Purse is designed to be worn like a handbag, where it can be seen.

You can use a strap or chain to carry the phone, and since the display wraps around the outside of the Honor V Purse when it’s folded, you can customize the look by changing the wallpaper. Honor called the phone a concept device when it first showed off the phone earlier this month, but now the phone is a real thing that customer in China can pre-order for CNY 5,999 (about $820) and up.

That’s a pretty good price for a foldable phone, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the phone is only available in China so far and may cost more if and when it goes on sale in other countries.

It also has a mix of premium and mid-range features. For example, the phone has 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage, but it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip, which is a two-year-old processor designed for upper mid-range phones.

The stand-out feature is the flexible OLED display, which is a 7.71 inch, 2348 x 2016 pixel screen when unfolded or a 6.45 inch, 2348 x 1088 pixel when folded. And since the screen wraps around the outside of the phone, there’s no need for a secondary display, which likely helps bring the price down.

Other features include dual rear cameras (50MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide), an 8MP front-facing camera, a 4,500 mAh battery, support for 35W charging, dual SIM card slots, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G networks (in China, at least).

The Honor V Purse has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and stereo speakers. The phone ships with Android 13 and features Honor’s MagicOS 7.2 user interface.

