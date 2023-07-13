Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Honor MagicPad 13 is a tablet with a 13 inch, 2880 x 1840 pixel, 144 Hz IPS LCD display, up to 700 nits of peak brightness, and IMAX Enhanced certification, as well as support for pen and touch input, and an optional keyboard cover.

It’s also a reasonably affordable tablet, with a starting price of around $420 for a model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. It’s up for pre-order in China now, but there’s no word on if or when it will make it to other markets.

The tablet runs MagicOS 7.2, which is the Huawei subsidiary’s Android 13-based operating system that includes a new Honor Office software with a word processor as well as an Honor Notes app for taking handwritten notes.

Other features include 8 speakers and 4 microphones, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for power, data, and video output, 13MP rear and 9MP front cameras, a 10,050 mAH batter, and support for 66 watt fast charging.

The tablet works with an Honor Magic Pencil 3, which supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and 2ms latency. You can also use the stylus as to copy and paste content between apps or select colors from one app and bring them to another (helping you draw pictures or create graphics, among other things).

Honor offers three color options: star gray, moonlight, and sky blue. The Star gray model has an aluminum body that measures 292 x 191 x 6.5mm thick and weighs 660 grams, while the other two models have a faux-leather (or polyurethane leather) finish and measure 6.8mm thick and weigh 673 grams.

The Honor MagicPad 13 supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and features a hall sensor accelerometer.

Prices range from 2,999 CNY ($420) for an 8GB/256GB model to 3,699 CNY ($515) for a model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, although it’s likely that the tablet will cost a bit more if and when it goes on sale outside of China.

Those prices don’t include the optional pen or keyboard, which sell for 499 CNY ($70) and 599 CNY ($85), respectively.

via GSM Arena and Tablet Monkeys

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.