The Honor 90 is a smartphone with a mid-range processor, but plenty of somewhat premium specs including a 6.7 inch, 2664 x 1200 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

But perhaps the most unusual feature is the camera system, which is headlined by a 200MP primary camera. After debuting earlier this year in China, the Honor 90 is now available in Europe and the UK with price starting at €550 and £450, respectively.

Of course, it takes more than a high megapixel count to snap good pictures. But that 200MP camera does allow you to capture more light by saving 12MP images that combine data from 16 pixels into each pixel in the finished image.

A 200MP image sensor could also come in handy for digital zoom that basically lets you snap a large image and then crop it to focus on a certain element – a trick that Nokia phones were doing a decade ago.

While the Honor 90 isn’t the first smartphone with a 200MP camera, it is possibly the most affordable to date. Prices range from €550/£450 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to €600/£500 for a 12GB/512GB model.

All versions of the phone are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and ship with Honor’s MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13. The company expects to deliver three years of security updates, but just two major Android OS updates.

In addition to the 200MP primary camera, the phone has a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth-sensing camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera. Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G NR, and dual SIM functionality. The phone has a fingerprint sensor for security and a USB Type-C port for charging and data, but no headphone jack or microSD card rader.

via The Verge and GSM Arena

