The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is expected to be one of the smallest Android TV devices to date, packing the guts of a powerful media streamer into a small stick that plugs into the HDMI port of your television. In May Xiaomi confirmed it was planning to bring the Mi TV Stick to market this […]
Windows has had a dedicated Settings app since Microsoft released Windows 8 in 2012. But it hasn’t yet fully replaced the Control Panel, which was first introduced way back in 1985 with the launch of Windows 1.0. Now it looks like Microsoft is taking some cautious steps toward killing off Control Panel for good. In […]
The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t is a portable monitor featuring a 14 inch full HD touchscreen display with support for finger and pen input. Announced today as a follow-up to last year’s ThinkVision M14 (which does not support touch), the new model is set to go on sale in September for $449. While that makes it fairly expensive […]
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds have received decent reviews for comfort and sound quality, but with a list price of $130 they’re not exactly the most wallet-friendly set of true wireless earbuds on the market. Right now Samsung is selling them for $20 off, but Woot has an even better deal — you can pick up a […]
The new Moto G 5G Plus is a smartphone with a 6.7 inch, FHD+ 90 Hz display, quad cameras, and 5G support. But it’s a mid-range phone that’s expected to have a starting price of €349 (about $394) when it goes on sale in Europe tomorrow. That makes the Moto G 5G Plus Motorola’s most affordable […]
Chinese electronics company Huawei makes its own smartphone chips, and last year the company announced it was also developing chips for desktop computers. Now it looks like you can actually buy a computer powered by Huawei’s Kunpeng 920 processor… if you live in China. A Chinese YouTuber posted a video showing a desktop computer featuring an […]
The march of tiny retro game consoles continues. This time Sega is borrowing an idea from SNK and introducing a miniature arcade cabinet rather than a miniature console. Sega’s upcoming Astro City Mini features 6 buttons, a joystick, and a tiny screen. It also comes with 36 classic games pre-installed. The Sega Astro City Mini […]
LibreOffice is a suite of office applications for creating, editing, and viewing text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and databases, among other things. LibreOffice is free and open source software. Anyone can download it, use it, and even examine and modify the source code. But with version 7.0 set to launch next month, some users have been […]
Samsung’s DeX software lets you use supported phones like desktop computers when you connect an external display and optionally a keyboard and mouse. Last year the company made things even easier by nixing the need for standalone accessories — you can just plug a Samsung phone into your laptop or desktop computer with a USB […]
Chinese PC and tablet maker Alldocube plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign soon for a device that’s not really a standalone PC or tablet. The Alldocube Expand X is a portable display that can bring a second screen to your laptop, tablet, smartphone, or even a game console. It’s battery-powered, which means you can use it anywhere. […]