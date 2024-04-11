In a world filled with smartphones, dumb phones may be having a (tiny) moment. Some folks are turning to them as distraction-free communication devices that don’t immerse you in a sea of apps and websites. And others may have never jumped on the smartphone bandwagon in the first place.

While there are a handful of companies like Punkt and Light Phone that focus on making modern, distraction-free hardware, other companies like HMD are keeping classic cellphones alive with candy bar and flip-phone style devices. And now HMD has just updated three of its simple, cheap candy bar phones.

The new Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 2024 edition phones all feature 2.8 inch QVGA displays, number pads, Unisoc 6531F processors, 8MP of memory, 16MB of internal storage, and a microSD card with support for up to 32GB.

They’re all budget devices that don’t do much more than make phone calls, but you can use all three models as FM radios or MP3 players thanks to 3.5mm headphone jacks and support for Bluetooth audio.

While these phones are relatively modest updates to older models, HMD has increased the battery size (and standby time) for all models to 1,450 mAh (good for up to 27 days of standby) and replaced the micro USB ports with USB Type-C.

Unfortunately one thing that hasn’t changed? These phones only support 2G wireless networks, which means they aren’t much use in the US, where T-Mobile is the only major carrier that still has a 2G network… and even that company plans to shut down its legacy network at some point in the not too distance future.

Nokia 6310 (2024) Nokia 5310 (2024) Nokia 230 (2024) Screen 2.8 inches

QVGA Chip Unisoc 6531F Memory storage 8MB RAM

16MB (internal storage)

microSD card (up to 32GB) OS S30+ Wireless 2G

GSM/GPRS 900/1800

Bluetooth 5.0 2G (Dual SIM)

GSM/GPRS 900/1800

Bluetooth 5.0 2G

GSM/GPRS 900/1800

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm audio Audio Mic

Mono speaker

FM Radio

MP3 player Mic

Stereo speakers

FM Radio

MP3 player Mic

Mono speaker

FM Radio

MP3 player Battery 1,450 mAh, removable

Up to 27 days standby Camera 0.3MP

LED flash Rear: 2MP with LED flash

Front: 2MP with LED flash Dimensions 135.5 x 56 x 14.1mm 132 x 57 x 13.1mm 124.6 x 53.4 x 10.9mm

