The Hisense Hi Reader Pro is a smartphone with mid-range specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Up for pre-order in China for less than $250, there’s one thing that makes this phone different from most others though: its display.

Instead of an LCD or AMOLED screen, the Hi Reader Pro has a 6.1 inch E Ink black and white display for a paper-like reading experience.

That means you get all the benefits (and all disadvantages) of electronic paper. The screen can be viewed using only ambient light and may actually look better in direct sunlight rather than worse. And the screen only consumes power when the image on the display changes, which means it can display a static image indefinitely, even if your phone’s battery dies.

Those are some of the reasons that E Ink displays are commonly used for eBook readers like Kindle or Kobo devices. But there are some down sides to E Ink. This particular screen supports 16 shades of grey but cannot display color. And the refresh rate is much lower than for LCD or OLED displays, making E Ink a poor fit for watching videos, playing high-motion games, or other activities like simply scrolling through web pages smoothly.

Hisense has been making E Ink phones for years, and the company says that this model supports faster screen refreshing than some previous models, but that’s not really saying much.

Interestingly the company is also branding this phone as the “pro” model of the Hi Reader eBook reading device that launched earlier this year. Don’t ask me why. The two devices have different displays, processors, and wireless capabilities. And the Pro model makes phone calls and connects to 4G LTE networks, while the non-Pro model does not. They seem more like different categories of devices rather than two versions of the same device.

Here’s a comparison:

Hi Reader Hi Reader Pro Display 6.7 inch

E Ink

1200 x 825 pixels

300 ppi

grayscale

Capacitive touch

Frontlit (36 levels of brightness) 6.1 inches

E Ink

300 ppi

grayscale

Capacitive touch

36 levels of brightness

Adjustable color temperature Processor Unisoc T610

2 x ARM Cortex-A75 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G52 MP2 graphics @ 614 MHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

4 x Cortex-A73 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

4 x Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 610 graphics RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 128GB UFS 2.1 Software Android 10

Limited support for Google Play Store & Google apps

Supports sideloaded apps Android 11

Limited support for Google Play Store & Google apps

Supports sideloaded apps Battery 3,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Audio Speaker

Single microphone

3.5mm audio jack

LDAC Speaker

Dual microphones

3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 4G LTE

WiFi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz)

Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 7.5mm thick ? Weight 177 grams 183 Price 1,299 CNY (~$188in China)

$293 and up from AliExpress 1,699 CNY (~$246 in China)

$347 from AliExpress