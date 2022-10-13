Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Hanvon N10 Mini is a tablet with a 7.8 inch grayscale E Ink display that supports pen and touch input. It looks like a big eReader, but since the N10 Mini comes with a pressure-sensitive pen, it’s more of a portable device for taking notes, drawing pictures, or annotating books and other documents.

Customers in China can pre-order a Hanvon N10 Mini from JD for 1899 CNY (about $265).

As the name suggests, the N10 Mini is a smaller version of an existing device: the Hanvon N10 Mini with a 10.3 inch display launched earlier this year and currently sells for 1949 CNY (about $270) in China, or $469 for international customers (via AliExpress).

The Hanvon N10 Mini features a 1404 x 1872 pixel display, a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core processor, and 2GB or 4GB of RAM paired with 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The device has a USB Type-C port for charging, dual microphones, WiFi and Bluetooth support, a 3,500 mAh battery. It measures 149.5 x 191.2 x 5.6mm (5.9″ x 7.5″ x 0.2″) and weighs 240 grams (8.5 ounces). There’s a G-sensor that can be used for automatic screen rotation.

In addition to touch and pen input, there are 9 buttons on one of side of the device that can be used for navigation. There’s also a loop on one side of the device where you can store the pen when its not in use.

Hanvon equips the N10 Mini with a heavily customized version of Android 11 with support for a wide range of document and eBook formats, OCR for converting handwriting or images to text, and a text-to-speech function for reading eBooks and documents aloud in Mandarin or English.

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on this model outside of China.

