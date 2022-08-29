The same hardware hacker who built a a CyberDeck using the mainboard from a Framework Laptop a few months ago is back with a new project, and this time it’s smaller (and less powerful).

The HandiPi is a handheld computer featuring a 4.3 inch touchscreen display, a keyboard with 36 keys, and a Raspberry Pi 4 computer squeezed together with a 5,000 mAh battery and housed in a 3D printed case. It’s a DIY project: you can’t buy your own kit, but you can find a parts list and design files at the project’s GitHub page.

With a keyboard, touchscreen, and battery, you can use the HandiPi to run Linux software on the go. Developer Brickbots says the device gets about 4 hours of battery life before it needs to be recharged.

The custom keyboard uses Diptronit DTS63K tactile switches with 1mm actuation force and uses QMK open source firmware, allowing the layout to be customized.

Brickbots did remove some ports to make the Raspbery Pi thinner, so there’s no Ethernet port and only a single USB port. But there are still two micro HDMI ports. So you can connect external displays, keyboards, or other input devices if you want to use the system as a desktop computer or pseudo-laptop (with a portable display).

You can find more pictures of the HandiPi plus additional details at GitHub.

via HackADay