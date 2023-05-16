The HackBoard 2 is a single-board computer with an Intel processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of eMMC storage, an M.2 slot for additional storage, and support for Windows, Linux, and other operating systems.

The folks behind the board launched a crowdfunding campaign in late 2020 with the goal of shipping units in the first half of 2021. That… didn’t happen. But the HackBoard 2 is now shipping to backers, and folks who missed out on the crowdfunding campaign can order one now for $175 and up… if you don’t mind spending that kind of money on a little PC with a 4-year-old processor.

At the heart of the HackBoard is an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, which is 6-watt, 2-core, 2-thread chip based on Intel’s Gemini Lake Refresh architecture. It’s a chip that was very common amongst entry-level Chromebooks for a few years, but since it’s an x86 processor it can support a wide range of operating systems including many GNU/Linux distributions, Windows 10, or Windows 11.

But the Celeron N4020 chip was released in 2019 and it’s a few generations old at this point. Intel’s Jasper Lake chips brought significant boost in CPU and graphics performance when they were released in 2021. And this year’s Alder Lake-N chips bring even bigger performance gains.

Since the HackBoard 2 was designed in 2020, it’s not surprising that it features a Gemini Lake Refresh chip. It just would have been nice to see the company upgrade to something a bit newer sometime in the few years it’s taken to bring this device to market.

While all models of the HackBoard 2 ship with the same processor, customers can choose from several memory, storage, and operating system system options. Prices currently range from $175 for a 4GB/64GB/Debian model to $300 for an 8GB/512GB/Windows model.

Other features include an Intel AC9650 wireless card with support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and additional connectors that help put the “hack” in HackBoard, including:

40-pin GPIO header

30-pin eDP screen connector

6-pin touchscreen interface

5-pin speaker connector

10-pin battery input connector (for 3.7V battery

5-pin USB 2 camera connector

The board measures 120 x 80mm (4.7″ x 3.2″) and also has two M.2 connectors on the bottom that can be used to add an SSD, cellular modem, or other add-ons.

