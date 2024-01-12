Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A few Chinese PC brands including Peladn and SZBOX are selling a new mini PC called the HA-4 that packs a fair amount of bang for not a lot of bucks.

Prices start at around $300 for a barebones model with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor (Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 graphics) or $370 for models with Ryzen 7 7840HS (Zen 4 + RDNA 3).

It doesn’t cost much more to configure a system with a little memory and storage, or you can provide your own if you’d rather pick the your own components. The PC has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for an optional hard drive or SSD.

Models with Ryzen 7 7735HS chips based on AMD’s “Rembrandt-R” architecture support DDR5-4800 dual-channel memory, while Ryzen 7 7840HS “Phoenix” models support DDR5-5600 memory. The product description also suggests that there might be a Ryzen 9 7940HS option in the future.

Other features include an M.2 2232 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB-C

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

The computer measures 136 x 128 x 52mm (5.4″ x 5″ x 2″) and features an RGB light strip around the top edge with support for several different lighting effects including static or “breathing” lights. You can switch between lighting modes by pressing a light control button on the back of the PC.

via AndroidTVBox

