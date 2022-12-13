Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GXMO U58 is a small desktop computer with the guts of a decent laptop from 2021… plus a few extra full-sized ports and room for more storage than you’ll find in most laptops.

Available from AliExpress for $537 and up, the mini PC features an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. But there’s also room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD for additional storage. And with two HDMI ports plus a USB Type-C port, you can connect up to three 4K displays to the U58 mini PC.

The computer measures 126 x 112.8 x 40mm (5″ x 4.5″ x 1.6″) and features active cooling, with a radiator, heat pipe, and fan positioned above the motherboard.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The GXMO U58 also features a wireless card with support for WiFI 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. And under the hood, there are two SODIMM slots for dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 solid state storage, and a SATA connector for an optional 2.5 inch drive.

via AndroidPC.es