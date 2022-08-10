Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GPD XP is an Android-powered handheld gaming device featuring a 6.8 inch touchscreen display surrounded by came controllers – but the controller on the right side is modular, allowing you to swap out controls depending on the type of game you’re playing.

When GPD first launched the XP handheld last year, it was powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. But earlier this year the company launched a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD XP Plus, featuring a faster processor, speedier storage, and improved WiFi speeds. Now the company is shipping the first units to backers of that campaign.

First announced in March, the GPD XP Plus features the same physical design as its predecessor, but it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which should give the new model a boost in CPU and graphics performance.

Storage has also been upgraded from UFS 2.1 to UFS 3.1 for faster data transfer speeds. And wireless capabilities have been bumped up from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6.

Other improvements include support for 30W fast charging and LPDDR-4266 memory. The new model also has a USB Type-C port that supports video out at up to 4K resolutions at 60 Hz or 1080p at up to 168 Hz if you want to hook the handheld up to an external display.

While the crowdfunding campaign officially closed in late July, you can still purchase a GPD XP Plus through Indiegogo InDemand, with prices starting at $339 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 6GB/256GB model that sells for $374.

While those prices are rather high by Android handheld standards, they still represent a discount off the retail price: a GPD XP Plus with 256GB of storage would set you back $445 if you picked one up from AliExpress. Still, at a time when some full-fledged handheld gaming PCs with x86 chips are selling for less than that, the price does seem a little steep.

Here’s an overview of specs for the GPD XP Plus and the original GPD XP, with differences highlighted in bold:

GPD XP PlusGPD XP
Display6.81 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
388 ppi
60 Hz
84% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5		6.81 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
388 ppi
60 Hz
84% NTSC color gamut
IPS LCD
500 nits
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 1200
1 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 3 GHz
3 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz
4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU		MediaTek Helio G95
2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.05 GHz
6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU @ 900 MHz
RAM6GB LPDDR4x-42666GB LPDDR4x
Storage128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1
microSD card slot (up to 2TB)		128GB UFS 2.1
microSD card slot (up to 2TB)
Battery & Charging7,000 mAh
30W USB-C support (30W included)		7,000 mAh
20W USB-C
ConnectivityWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
(dual-SIM)
2G: GSM B3/8
3G: WCDMA B1
4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41
4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28
GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS		WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
(dual-SIM)
2G: GSM B3/8
3G: WCDMA B1
4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41
4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28
GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS
SensorsGravity
Gyroscope
Compass		Gravity
Gyroscope
Compass
PortsUSB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2 4K/60Hz, 2K/120Hz, 1080p/168 Hz support)
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x SIM card slot		1 x USB-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
1 x SIM card slot
AudioStereo speakersStereo speakers
Left ControllerAnalog stick
D-Pad
Back, Home, Return buttons
2 x Shoulder buttons		Analog stick
D-Pad
Back, Home, Return buttons
2 x Shoulder buttons
Right Controller3 Controller module options:

  • Xbox Controller Module
  • FPS Controller Module
  • MOBA Controller Module
3 Controller module options:

  • Xbox Controller Module
  • FPS Controller Module
  • MOBA Controller Module
Camera5MP front-facing5MP front-facing
CoolingActive fanActive fan
Dimensions233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)
216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)
205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller)		233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)
216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)
205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller)
Weight370 grams (Xbox controller)
350 grams (FPS controller
330 grams (MOBA controller)		370 grams (Xbox controller)
350 grams (FPS controller
330 grams (MOBA controller)
OSAndroid 11
GPD Metro UI		Android 11
GPD Metro UI
Price6GB/128GB for $339 (during crowdfunding)
6GB/256GB for $374 (during crowdfunding)		Around $341

This article was originally published March 26, 2022 and most recently updated August 10, 2022.

