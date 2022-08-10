Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GPD XP is an Android-powered handheld gaming device featuring a 6.8 inch touchscreen display surrounded by came controllers – but the controller on the right side is modular, allowing you to swap out controls depending on the type of game you’re playing.

When GPD first launched the XP handheld last year, it was powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. But earlier this year the company launched a crowdfunding campaign for the GPD XP Plus, featuring a faster processor, speedier storage, and improved WiFi speeds. Now the company is shipping the first units to backers of that campaign.

First announced in March, the GPD XP Plus features the same physical design as its predecessor, but it’s powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which should give the new model a boost in CPU and graphics performance.

Storage has also been upgraded from UFS 2.1 to UFS 3.1 for faster data transfer speeds. And wireless capabilities have been bumped up from WiFi 5 to WiFi 6.

Other improvements include support for 30W fast charging and LPDDR-4266 memory. The new model also has a USB Type-C port that supports video out at up to 4K resolutions at 60 Hz or 1080p at up to 168 Hz if you want to hook the handheld up to an external display.

While the crowdfunding campaign officially closed in late July, you can still purchase a GPD XP Plus through Indiegogo InDemand, with prices starting at $339 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 6GB/256GB model that sells for $374.

While those prices are rather high by Android handheld standards, they still represent a discount off the retail price: a GPD XP Plus with 256GB of storage would set you back $445 if you picked one up from AliExpress. Still, at a time when some full-fledged handheld gaming PCs with x86 chips are selling for less than that, the price does seem a little steep.

Here’s an overview of specs for the GPD XP Plus and the original GPD XP, with differences highlighted in bold:

GPD XP Plus GPD XP Display 6.81 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

388 ppi

60 Hz

84% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 6.81 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

388 ppi

60 Hz

84% NTSC color gamut

IPS LCD

500 nits

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200

1 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 3 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores @ 2.6 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU MediaTek Helio G95

2 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU @ 900 MHz RAM 6GB LPDDR4x-4266 6GB LPDDR4x Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1

microSD card slot (up to 2TB) 128GB UFS 2.1

microSD card slot (up to 2TB) Battery & Charging 7,000 mAh

30W USB-C support (30W included) 7,000 mAh

20W USB-C Connectivity WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

(dual-SIM)

2G: GSM B3/8

3G: WCDMA B1

4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41

4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28

GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

(dual-SIM)

2G: GSM B3/8

3G: WCDMA B1

4G: TDD-LTE B34/38/39/40/41

4G: FDD-LTE B/1/2/3/5/7/8/12/17/20/26/28

GPD, A-GPS, GLONASS Sensors Gravity

Gyroscope

Compass Gravity

Gyroscope

Compass Ports USB Type-C (DisplayPort 1.2 4K/60Hz, 2K/120Hz, 1080p/168 Hz support)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot 1 x USB-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader (up to 2TB)

1 x SIM card slot Audio Stereo speakers Stereo speakers Left Controller Analog stick

D-Pad

Back, Home, Return buttons

2 x Shoulder buttons Analog stick

D-Pad

Back, Home, Return buttons

2 x Shoulder buttons Right Controller 3 Controller module options: Xbox Controller Module

FPS Controller Module

MOBA Controller Module 3 Controller module options: Xbox Controller Module

FPS Controller Module

MOBA Controller Module Camera 5MP front-facing 5MP front-facing Cooling Active fan Active fan Dimensions 233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)

216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)

205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller) 233 x 83 x 18 (Xbox controller)

216 x 83 x 18 (FPS controller)

205 x 83 x 18mm (MOBA controller) Weight 370 grams (Xbox controller)

350 grams (FPS controller

330 grams (MOBA controller) 370 grams (Xbox controller)

350 grams (FPS controller

330 grams (MOBA controller) OS Android 11

GPD Metro UI Android 11

GPD Metro UI Price 6GB/128GB for $339 (during crowdfunding)

6GB/256GB for $374 (during crowdfunding) Around $341

This article was originally published March 26, 2022 and most recently updated August 10, 2022.