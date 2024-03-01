The GPD Win Mini is either a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display and a clamshell design with a QWERTY keyboard, touchpad, and built-in game controllers in the bottom section.

GPD launched the first model in the fall of 2023, and now the company has unveiled an updated model that’s coming soon with a few key upgrades… but the new GPD Win Mini (2024) is also losing at least one feature that made its predecessor special.

For the most part the new model looks virtually identical to its predecessor, but there are several significant changes:

Processor : The new model has a Ryzen 7 8840U processor, which should bring a significant boost in AI performance over the previous-gen’s Ryzen 7 7840U.

: The new model has a processor, which should bring a significant boost in AI performance over the previous-gen’s Ryzen 7 7840U. Display : The screen is still a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, but now it support variable screen refresh rates and AMD FreeSync . It’s also a native landscape screen rather than one designed for portrait orientation that has to be rotated via software, and GPD says it has anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint surface treatments.

: The screen is still a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, but now it support and . It’s also a rather than one designed for portrait orientation that has to be rotated via software, and GPD says it has and surface treatments. Efficiency : GPD has removed the DisplayPort-to-MIPI chip, which leads to reduced power consumption and heat.

: GPD has removed the DisplayPort-to-MIPI chip, which leads to reduced power consumption and heat. Ports: The GPD Win Mini (2023) had an OCuLink port, but the Win Mini (2024) does not. Instead it has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port in that spot.

That last change means that users who want to connect an external graphics dock will have to use a USB4 Type-C connector which caps data transfer speeds at 40 Gbps, since there’s no longer support for 63 Gbps OCuLink connections. That might not make much of a difference when using entry-level graphics cards, but could limit the potential of higher-performance eGPUs.

But, all things considered, a device like the GPD Win Mini is really designed for gaming on the go, so while it’s nice to be able to connect an external graphics card when you’re sitting at your desk, it’s probably more significant that the Ryzen 7 8840U processor has the same Radeon 780M integrated GPU as the 7840U chip, with 12 RDNA 3 compute units. That should be good enough to handle a wide range of PC games at 1080p or lower resolutions.

And according to Cary Golomb (The Phawx), GPD decided it was more important to include a USB Type-A port than an OCuLink port, based on feedback from customers.

As for why the company is introducing a new model so soon after the original began shipping? Golomb says it’s because the 7 inch, 1080p native landscape displays that Asus uses for the ROG Ally only recently became available to other companies. with support for variable refresh rates only recently became available to companies, and GPD wanted to bring that to market.

The GPD Win Mini (2024) isn’t available for purchase yet, but GPD has posted a preview for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, so we know it’s expected to begin shipping in April, and will come in at least two configurations:

Ryzen 7 8840U/32GB/512GB for $879 during crowdfunding

Ryzen 7 8840U/32GB/2TB for $999 during crowdfunding

The crowdfunding page also mentions models with Ryzen 5 8640U chips and Radeon 760M graphics, but there are no pricing details for those models yet.

Those prices represent 11% and 8% off the expected retail prices, respectively. GPD will also offer bundles that include a GPD G1 external graphics dock with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics.

GPD Win Mini specs Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz

Variable Screen refresh

500 nits

Native Landscape orientation

10-point multitouch

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 CPU AMD Ryzen 5 8640U or Ryzen 7 8840U GPU Radeon 760M or 780M TDP 15 – 30W RAM 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB or 2TB

M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD OS Windows 11 Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

Built-in microphone

DTS:X Ultra sound effects Ports 1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Keyboard Scissor switch keys

Backlit Touchpad Supports up to 4 finger gestures Mouse Switch lets you use joysticks to simulate mouse input Joysticks Hall effect joysticks Programmable keys L4 and R4 are user programmable macro keys Other controller features Action buttons, D-Pad, dual-linear vibration motors, 6-axis motion sensors Battery & charging 44.24 Wh battery

65W USB-PD power adapter Material Aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, and polycarbonate Cooling Fan + heat pipe Dimensions 168 x 109 x 26mm Weight 520 grams

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.