The GPD Win Mini is either a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display and a clamshell design with a QWERTY keyboard, touchpad, and built-in game controllers in the bottom section.
GPD launched the first model in the fall of 2023, and now the company has unveiled an updated model that’s coming soon with a few key upgrades… but the new GPD Win Mini (2024) is also losing at least one feature that made its predecessor special.
For the most part the new model looks virtually identical to its predecessor, but there are several significant changes:
- Processor: The new model has a Ryzen 7 8840U processor, which should bring a significant boost in AI performance over the previous-gen’s Ryzen 7 7840U.
- Display: The screen is still a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, but now it support variable screen refresh rates and AMD FreeSync. It’s also a native landscape screen rather than one designed for portrait orientation that has to be rotated via software, and GPD says it has anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint surface treatments.
- Efficiency: GPD has removed the DisplayPort-to-MIPI chip, which leads to reduced power consumption and heat.
- Ports: The GPD Win Mini (2023) had an OCuLink port, but the Win Mini (2024) does not. Instead it has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port in that spot.
That last change means that users who want to connect an external graphics dock will have to use a USB4 Type-C connector which caps data transfer speeds at 40 Gbps, since there’s no longer support for 63 Gbps OCuLink connections. That might not make much of a difference when using entry-level graphics cards, but could limit the potential of higher-performance eGPUs.
But, all things considered, a device like the GPD Win Mini is really designed for gaming on the go, so while it’s nice to be able to connect an external graphics card when you’re sitting at your desk, it’s probably more significant that the Ryzen 7 8840U processor has the same Radeon 780M integrated GPU as the 7840U chip, with 12 RDNA 3 compute units. That should be good enough to handle a wide range of PC games at 1080p or lower resolutions.
And according to Cary Golomb (The Phawx), GPD decided it was more important to include a USB Type-A port than an OCuLink port, based on feedback from customers.
As for why the company is introducing a new model so soon after the original began shipping? Golomb says it’s because the 7 inch, 1080p native landscape displays that Asus uses for the ROG Ally only recently became available to other companies. with support for variable refresh rates only recently became available to companies, and GPD wanted to bring that to market.
The GPD Win Mini (2024) isn’t available for purchase yet, but GPD has posted a preview for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, so we know it’s expected to begin shipping in April, and will come in at least two configurations:
- Ryzen 7 8840U/32GB/512GB for $879 during crowdfunding
- Ryzen 7 8840U/32GB/2TB for $999 during crowdfunding
The crowdfunding page also mentions models with Ryzen 5 8640U chips and Radeon 760M graphics, but there are no pricing details for those models yet.
Those prices represent 11% and 8% off the expected retail prices, respectively. GPD will also offer bundles that include a GPD G1 external graphics dock with AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT graphics.
|GPD Win Mini specs
|Display
|7 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz
Variable Screen refresh
500 nits
Native Landscape orientation
10-point multitouch
Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 8640U or Ryzen 7 8840U
|GPU
|Radeon 760M or 780M
|TDP
|15 – 30W
|RAM
|32GB
LPDDR5-6400
|Storage
|512GB or 2TB
M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
|OS
|Windows 11
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
3.5mm audio jack
Built-in microphone
DTS:X Ultra sound effects
|Ports
|1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)
1 x microSD card slot
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Keyboard
|Scissor switch keys
Backlit
|Touchpad
|Supports up to 4 finger gestures
|Mouse
|Switch lets you use joysticks to simulate mouse input
|Joysticks
|Hall effect joysticks
|Programmable keys
|L4 and R4 are user programmable macro keys
|Other controller features
|Action buttons, D-Pad, dual-linear vibration motors, 6-axis motion sensors
|Battery & charging
|44.24 Wh battery
65W USB-PD power adapter
|Material
|Aluminum alloy, magnesium alloy, and polycarbonate
|Cooling
|Fan + heat pipe
|Dimensions
|168 x 109 x 26mm
|Weight
|520 grams
The native landscape display is a pretty big deal for anyone wanting to run an OS other than Windows on GPD devices. I’ve had the original GPD Win and the Win 2, and I gave up on both of them because Linux support was basically nonexistent. Granted, I wasn’t as interested in the gaming aspect so I wasn’t the target demographic, but I am definitely interested in getting this one now that all the pieces are in place for good Linux support. I do have a Steam Deck but it’s awkward to use with the onscreen keyboard or with a portable keyboard, otherwise it would be my mobile Linux PC instead of my bedside gaming toy.
I have a hard time believing that the majority of customers wanted a USB Type A port over an Oculink port. That seems like a cost saving measure and one that means this GPD won’t be on my list
Maybe I just haven’t been following the news close enough, but I haven’t really seen any convenient external GPU enclosures for desktop graphics cards which have an oculink port. Most of the docks with one use laptop discrete graphics. As an exception, there are bracket thingies that are open to the air and require an ATX power supply which you can get, but they’re going to be kind of a jumbled pile of cables.
If things like the Razer Core X had an oculink connector, I could see there being more demand for one than for a USB-A port.