Handheld gaming device maker GPD is working on a follow-up to last year’s GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC. The upcoming GPD Win 4 will have a similarly compact design with a screen that slides upward to reveal a hidden keyboard. But under the hood, it will pack a lot more horsepower.

GPD hasn’t officially announced how much the Win 4 will cost or when it will be available for purchase. But a handful of folks with inside info about the upcoming handheld have started to reveal some key details. Here’s what we know so far.

The GPD Win 4 will have a 6 inch display, which is a little larger than the 5.5 inch screen on the previous-generation model. But the size and shape haven’t changed very much, so the GPD Win 3 docking station should be compatible with the Win 4, as the USB-C port on the bottom of the computer is still in the same spot.

That said, GPD has made a number of significant improvements:

The new model has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with RDNA 2 graphics, which should bring a significant boost in CPU and GPU performance over the Intel Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics featured in the Win 3.

processor with graphics, which should bring a significant boost in CPU and GPU performance over the Intel Tiger Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics featured in the Win 3. Analog sticks now have hall sensors . They’re also now adjustable: users can switch out parts for high-profile or low-profile joysticks.

. They’re also now adjustable: users can switch out parts for high-profile or low-profile joysticks. The device is said to have a more ergonomic design with a rounder body and the right analog stick below the action buttons instead of above them.

with a rounder body and the right analog stick below the action buttons instead of above them. The keyboard will have physical keys rather than the capacitive touch keys on the Win 3. This should make typing much more comfortable.

Based on rendered images, it looks like the screen also does a better job of sitting flush against the sides of the device, making the Win 4 look more like a traditional handheld game console like Sony’s PSP or PS Vita when the screen is down.

Slide the screen upward though, and you have a keyboard for in-game chats or other activities. And since the Win 4 is a full-fledged Windows PC, you can use it for far more than gaming. In this mode, it’s more analogous to classic UMPC (ultra mobile PC) devices like the Sony VAIO UX or OQO.

More details should be revealed closer to launch.

Meanwhile, there’s still a week and a half left to go in the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max 2, a handheld that looks more like a mini-laptop. That model has a 10.1 inch display, a clamshell-style design, a keyboard large enough for touch-typing, built-in controllers above the keyboard.

