The GPD Win 4 (2023) is a handheld gaming PC with an AMD Ryzen 7040U “Phoenix” processor and a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display squeezed between a set of game controllers. But you can also slide the screen upward to reveal a QWERTY keyboard for thumb typing.

GPD launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the Win 4 (2023) this summer, and now the company has begun shipping units to backers of that campaign.

The company says it shipped the first 358 handhelds earlier this week, and I’ve seen some reports that backers have started to receive them.

So far the company says it’s shipped:

250 GPD Win 4 units with Ryzen 7 7840U processors, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage

108 units with Ryzen 7 7840U processors, 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage

In the latest update to the crowdfunding page, GPD says its offices will continue shipping more units in October, after taking a week off for China’s National Day holiday, but there’s no word on when the company will ship cheaper models with Ryzen 5 7640U processors.

For what it’s worth, though, I can’t currently find a way to order a model with a Ryzen 7 7840U chip if you didn’t manage to reserve one during crowdfunding. But you can still pay $699 and up for a Ryzen 5 7640U model thanks to an Indiegogo InDemand campaign (which basically acts as a pre-order page now that crowdfunding has officially ended). GPD says the estimated ship date for orders placed now is October, 2023.

You can also order a Ryzen 5 7640U model from AliExpress, where they’re going for around $680 or $695.

A few other updates worth noting:

GPD released a BIOS update for the Win 4 recently, which is said to address audio issues on some models with newer motherboards. Customers may want to install it manually if they receive a Win 4 that’s not running the latest firmware.

There’s also a new version of the WinControls app that’s said to address an issue where some early users were experiencing dead zones when using the joysticks.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the GPD Win 4 series:

GPD Win 4 (7840U) GPD Win 4 (7640U) GPD Win 4 (2022) Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

Slider (covers a physical keyboard) Input Touchscreen

Backlit physical Keyboard

Joysticks Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

Up to 5.1 GHz

15-30W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

6 Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads

Up to 4.9 GHz

15-30W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 cores / 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

15-35W Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 RDNA 3 compute units AMD Radeon 760M

6 RDNA 3 compute units AMD Radeon 680M

12 RDNA 2 compute units RAM 32GB or 64GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB / 2TB / 4TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader 512GB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader 1TB or 2TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader Battery 45.62 Wh Ports 1 x Oculink (63 Gbps)

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack 1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (optional) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

built-in mic Security Windows

Steam OS dual boot supported Dimensions 220 x 92 x 28mm Weight 598 grams 570 grams Price $699 (crowdfunding)

$830 (retail) $840 – $1300 (crowdfunding

$970 – $1500 (retail) $800 – $1200 (crowdfunding)

