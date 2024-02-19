Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GPD G1 is a portable graphics dock that stuffs an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU into a case that’s about the size of a handheld gaming PC. First launched last summer through a crowdfunding campaign, the GPU dock is currently out of stock at GPD’s AliExpress store.

But that’s because the company plans to launch an updated version soon that brings a few key improvements.

First, there’s a hardware switch that will let users toggle between 60W and 100W TGP (Total Graphics Power). At the higher level GPD says users can expect a significant performance boost: When testing a GPD Win 4 handheld with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor and the new G1 graphics dock, 3DMark’s Time Spy score jumps from 6758 and 70 FPS at 60 watts to 8259 and 80 FPS at 100 watts.

But running at 100 watts will cause the fan inside the dock to run at full speed for longer, so users may want to switch to the 60W mode for quieter performance in some situations.

Another change is that the graphics dock’s HDMI port now supports 4K/120Hz video output. Previously it had been limited to 4K/60Hz. There are also two DisplayPort interfaces which already supported 4K/120Hz.

The final change is that the dock’s USB4 port can now support 65W passthrough charging, which should be enough to allow the dock to charge a Microsoft Surface Pro (or many other handheld, tablet, or laptop computers) while plugged in, without the need for a separate power cable.

Unfortunately these updates will only apply to new GPD G1 units that will hit the streets soon (GPD says it could begin mass production as soon as this month). Not only is there no way to add a physical power/performance switch to units that have already shipped, but the other other updates also require new hardware. GPD changed the Thunderbolt controller in the new version of the G1 graphics dock to enable 65W power output (the previous model topped out at 60W). And the company says that in order to enable support for 4K/120Hz output from the HDMI port, it had to solve “the problem of signal interference.”

via GPD (qq and X)

