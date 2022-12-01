Google is introducing a handful of new features that are available or coming soon to Android. Among other things, there’s a new YouTube Search widget that lets you find videos from your home screen, the ability for some folks who use their phones to unlock a car to share their digital car keys with friends or family members, and some user interface updates for smartwatches running Wear OS.

The company has also launched a new Reading Mode app for Android that’s designed to let blind, low-vision, and dyslexic users customize their screen reading experience.

Android has long had Accessibility settings that allow you to use high-contrast or bold text, and adjust font size or display size. But the Reading Mode app gives you more control over things like font types (allowing you to choose fonts you may find easier to read), line spacing, and colors.

The app also has lets you adjust text-to-speech settings by choosing a reading voice and setting reading speed. I’m not sure that this is all that different from existing text-to-speech options, but it’s nice to have them all in one place.

You can find more details about new features coming to Android in Google’s December 2022 Android update article.