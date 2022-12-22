Google’s probably going to launch a Pixel 7a smartphone with a mid-range price tag in the spring of 2023. That’s almost a given at this point. And the company has been working on a foldable phone that’s also likely to launch in the first half of the year.

But now the folks at Android Authority claim to know what’s coming after those two phones. They’ve published what they says is a Google Pixel smartphone roadmap through 2025… although you should probably take most of the roadmap with a few grains of salt.

First of all, that’s because it’s based on information from a single source. While Android Authority says it’s “vetted this information,” there’s a chance that the source could be wrong.

Second, even if it’s accurate, there are a lot of decisions that don’t seem to have been finalized yet. There’s plenty of time for things to change between now and the fall of 2025, and some of the choices Google makes in the coming years will likely be based on how well its 2023 phones are received.

For example, the report indicates that Google could launch a flip-phone to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. But that decision may depend on how well the upcoming Pixel Fold sells, since that will be the company’s first phone with a foldable screen.

The roadmap also suggests a Pixel 8a could be coming in 2024. But Google is said to be considering moving to an every-other-year schedule for its A-series phones, so if the Pixel 7a is a strong seller throughout 2023 and into 2024, Google may decide to wait another year before replacing it.

The thing I’m most skeptical of is the report that Google will eventually move to an iPhone-like smartphone lineup by releasing the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro in two sizes each for a total of four different phones (plus any foldables or A series phones that launch that year). It’s certainly possible Google could make that move, but I suspect this is something the company will only do if Pixel smartphone sales pick up substantially in the next few years. So far Google has been a relatively small player in the smartphone space, and fragmenting its device lineup would probably be more trouble than its worth at low volumes.

Anyway, here’s a summary of what Android Authority says we can expect in the coming years:

Spring 2023 – Pixel 7a (90 Hz display, $449 price tag)

Spring, 2023 – Pixel Fold Pixel Fold ($1799 starting price)

Fall, 2023 – Pixel 8 (next-gen chip, smaller screen and body than the Pixel 7)

Fall, 2023 – Pixel 8 Pro (same size as the Pixel 7 Pro)

Spring, 2024 – Pixel 8a (tentative, $499 price tag if it does launch)

Fall, 2024 – Pixel 9 (next-gen chip, same size as the Pixel 8)

Fall, 2024 – Pixel 9 Pro (6.7 inch display)

Fall, 2024 – Pixel 9 Pro (6.3 inch display, but the same features as the larger model)

2024 – Pixel Fold 2 (tentative)

Fall, 2025 – Pixel 10 (next-gen chip in small and large screen sizes)

Fall, 2025 – Pixel 10 Pro (in small and large screen sizes)

Fall, 2025 – Pixel flip-phone (tentative)

For more details, make sure to check out Android Authority’s article.