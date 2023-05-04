Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Maybe Google’s gotten tired of all the leaks about its upcoming Pixel Fold smartphone in recent months, because the company just went ahead and posted a short teaser video showing of the foldable.

While the video is light on details, it confirms the phone’s design and hints that more information will be unveiled when this year’s Google I/O developer conference begins on May 10, 2023.

Overall the Pixel Fold looks like a cross between a Samsung Galaxy Fold and a Google Pixel 7.

Like Google’s Pixel 7 series phones, there’s a camera strip on the back of the phone with multiple cameras, an LED flash, and some other elements that could indicate the presence of a LIDAR scanner.

And like foldables from Samsung and other companies, the Pixel Fold has a large primary display that can be folded in half so the phone takes up less space in your pocket or handbag. You can also use the phone when it’s folded thanks to a smaller cover display.

Rumor has it that the interior display will measure 7.6 inches diagonally, making the phone feel more like a small tablet when unfolded. The cover display is expected to measure 5.8 inches.

The Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by the same Google Tensor G2 processor used in the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and upcoming Pixel 7a.

But perhaps the most important feature will be price: Foldables tend to be very pricey. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, for example, has a list price of $1800. Google’s phone is expected to be a little cheaper… but with a rumored $1700 price tag, it’s still going to be one of the company’s most expensive consumer products to date.