Windows PCs with ARM-based processors have been around for five years at this point, but the product category hasn’t really taken off due two at least a few different factors including underpowered processors, a lack of software optimized for the platform, and prices too high to justify making those compromises.

The first PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processors are expected to hit the streets in the coming months, and there’s growing reason to think they could address those first two stumbling blocks. As for the third one? That remains to be seen.

We’ve already benchmarks suggesting that laptops and tablets with Qualcomm’s new chips could be competitive with the latest Intel and AMD-powered systems, and should offer even better performance-per-watt, which means you could get similar performance and longer battery life, or better performance if you push a system to its limits.

But one of the major problems that’s affected Windows on ARM is that many Windows apps aren’t designed to run natively on ARM chips. That means the processor has to run even harder when running apps that are made for x86 architecture, because there’s some extra overhead involved in architecture emulation.

Qualcomm has hinted that its upcoming chips are fast enough that this won’t be as big a problem as it has been in the fast: in fact, the company believes most PC games will run smoothly on Snapdragon X Elite systems even if developers don’t port them to run natively.

But performance will certainly be best on apps and games that do offer native ARM versions. And so it’s noteworthy that Google has now released a version of its Chrome browser for Windows that runs natively on ARM processors.

It’s not like Google was opposed to supporting ARM up until now. The company already supports Chromebooks with ARM-based chips from MediaTek, Rockchip, and Qualcomm. And there’s been a native ARM version of Chrome for Mac since Apple started releasing Macs with ARM-based processors in 2020.

But Windows on ARM? It probably just wasn’t really enough of a thing for Google to even bother with.

The fact that Google is now offering an ARM version of its Windows browser both means that Chrome should run better on Windows PCs with Qualcomm chips, but also that Google thinks there’s a chance this platform could really take off in the coming years.

The new ARM-native version of Chrome should offer “faster and smoother” performance on all existing Windows PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or newer processors, but Google and Qualcomm says they expect the biggest boost to come when devices with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon X Elite processor are available “in mid-2024.”

Hopefully we’ll see more companies offer ARM versions of their Windows apps in the coming months.

Now if Qualcomm and its PC making partners could just assure us that systems with Snapdragon X Elite processors will be priced competitively with models with x86_64 chips, then maybe we could cross that last roadblock off the map.

via Google and Qualcomm

