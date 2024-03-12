The Google Play Games app for Windows debuted in early 2022, allowing users in a handful of countries to run a handful of Android games on their PCs.

Since then, it’s expanded to support 3,000 games that are available to play in more than 140 countries. Now Google has made a surprise announcement: Google Play Games isn’t just a way of bringing Android games to PCs anymore. The company is adding support for native PC games.

At launch, Google says a limited number of native PC games are available, including Lineage2M, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Genshin Impact, and Dragonheir: Silent Gods. Google says Solo Leveling: Arise will also be available soon.

Google isn’t necessarily throwing open the floodgates to managing and playing all of your PC games through Play Games app. Instead, the company will continue to work with developers interested in publishing titles to Google Play Games. It’s just that now, in addition to Android game developers, Google is allowing Windows game developers to express their interest.

This could put Google in a position to compete with other PC gaming platforms like Steam, the Epic Games Store or GOG Galaxy… but it’s a little early to tell whether Google has those kinds of ambitions for the PC gaming space.

After all, this is the company that launched its Stadia game streaming platform in 2019 only to kill it three years later. With that kind of track record, it’s probably risky for game developer to put too many of their PC gaming eggs into the Google Play Games basket. But at this point it doesn’t seem like Google is asking developer to make their titles available exclusively in its store. Some of the first native PC games announced are already available for download from other locations including Steam or the developers’ websites.

