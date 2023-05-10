The Google Pixel Tablet is an 11 inch Android tablet with a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, the same Tensor G2 processor that powers the Pixel 7 smartphone series, and support for a Charging Speaker Dock that lets you use the tablet like a smart display.

Google first revealed it was working on the tablet a year ago, and the company has spent much of the past year bringing better tablet support to Android and updating many of its Android apps to support larger screens. Now the Pixel Tablet is almost here – it’s up for pre-order today for $499 and up, and it will begin shipping in June.

The starting price gets you a Pixel Tablet with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but you can also pay extra for a model with 256GB of storage space.

What’s interesting is that Google is positioning the Pixel Tablet as both a handheld device and a smart home gadget, because every version of the tablet comes with the speaker dock. Place the tablet on the dock for charging, and it will also become a smart speaker/display that answers questions posed by voice or works like a digital photo frame or entertainment device. It also has Chromecast functionality built in, allowing you to send media to the tablet from a mobile device.

You can also tap your fingertip to the fingerprint sensor to switch to a more traditional Android user interface so you can run any app on the tablet.

While the Pixel Tablet comes with the Charging Speaker dock, it also has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port that can be used for charging or data.

Other features include support for a USI 2.0 stylus, a 27 Wh battery that Google says lasts for up to 12 hours of video playback time, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and ultra-wideband.

The Pixel Tablet has an aluminum body, 8MP front and rear cameras, quad speakers, and three far-field microphones. It measures 258 x 169 x 8mm (10.2″ x 6.7″ x 0.3″) and comes in three color options: “porcelain,” “hazel,” and “rose.”

Google says the Pixel Tablet will receive security updates for at least five years after launch.