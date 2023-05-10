Google’s first phone with a foldable display arrives in June. With a 7.6 inch interior display, the Google Pixel Fold is basically a tablet that you can fold in half and slide into your pocket. But thanks to a smaller 5.8 inch cover display you can also use the foldable phone as, well… a phone.

But it’s not cheap to make this sort of phone, so the Pixel Fold is also Google’s most expensive smartphone to date: it’s up for pre-order today for $1799 and up and the mobile device is expected to begin shipping to customers in June.

That price puts the Google Pixel Fold in direct competition with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, which launched last year and has the same starting price and a very similar design.

But as Ars Technica points out, the Google Pixel Fold is actually the thinnest foldable phone to date, but also has one of the largest batteries, at 4,821 mAh. While that’s a little smaller than the 5,000 mAh battery Google uses for the Pixel 7 Pro, it’s still a higher capacity battery than you typically find in foldables, which don’t have a lot of room for big batteries. And a dual-screen device with a tablet-sized internal display can certainly use all the battery capacity it can get.

The Pixel Fold also has at least a few other things going for it that could theoretically give it a fighting chance in the not-that-crowded marketplaces of foldable phones.

First, it’s a Google device that gets operating system and software updates delivered directly from Google: the company says it will receive security updates for at least five years.

Second, it has a Google Tensor G2 processor that Google taps for hardware-accelerated AI tasks including camera effects and photo editing features as well as on-device voice transcription and translation.

And third, if there’s one thing Google’s Pixel phones have been known for, it’s their excellent photography chops that combine high-quality cameras with AI-enhanced image processing. When it comes to cameras, the Pixel Fold has a bunch of them:

Rear cameras

48MP primary with optical image stabilization

10.8MP ultrawide with 121.1 degree field of view

10.8MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x

Front camera

9.5MP camera with 84 degree field of view (fixed focus)

Inner camera

8MP camera with 84 degree field of view (fixed focus)

While the front and inner cameras don’t have all the features you get with the rear cameras, they should be sufficient for selfies and video calls. But because of the phone’s foldable design, you can also unfold it to a 180 degree angle and flip the phone around so that you’re looking at the front and back rather than the inner display. And in that mode, you can use the high-quality rear cameras for video calls, selfies, or other purposes, while using the cover screen to frame your shot or participate in a video call.

Google also has the advantage of learning from what other companies have done in this space. Samsung currently dominates the foldable market globally, but we’ve seen a handful of other companies including Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo launch foldables in recent years, and Google has undoubtedly learned from those devices.

But there may also be some catching up to do: when Samsung started releasing foldables, Android wasn’t really designed for them, so the company had to build its own software to best make use of the form factor. And Samsung’s been iterating on that software for several years, while Google only started building native support for foldables into Android more recently.

We’ll likely start to see in-depth reviews of Google’s Pixel Fold in the coming weeks and months, but for now the folks who’ve gotten some hands-on time with it seem reasonably impressed.

The $1799 price tag is still going to make this a niche device for folks that can afford to spend that much on a phone… and see the value in buying a foldable phone rather than spending far less money to buy a phone and a halfway decent tablet.

But the more companies that enter this space, the more likely it is that prices will eventually fall.

Here are some key specs for the Google Pixel Fold:

Google Pixel Fold Specs Display (interior) 7.6 inches

2208 x 1840 pixels

6:5 aspect ratio

380 ppi

120 Hz

OLED

Up to 1000 nits (HDR)

Up to 1450 nits (peak brightness Display (cover) 5.8 inches

17.4:9 aspect ratio

2092 x 1080 pixels

408 ppi

120 Hz

OLED

Up to 1200 nits (HDR)

Up to 1550 nits (peak brightness) Processor Google Tensor G2 Memory 12GB

LPDDR5 Storage 256GB or 512GB

UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 48 MP Quad PD with OIS + CLAF0.8 μm pixel width

ƒ/1.7 aperture

82° field of view

1/2″ image sensor size

10.8 MP ultrawide camera1.25 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

121.1° field of view

1/3″ image sensor size

Lens correction

10.8 MP dual PD telephoto camera1.22 μm pixel width

ƒ/3.05 aperture

21.9° field of view

1/3.1″ image sensor size

5x optical zoom

Super Res Zoom up to 20x

LDAF (laser detect auto focus) sensor

Optical + electronic image stabilization

Spectral and flicker sensor

Fast camera launcher Camera (front) 9.5 MP Dual PD

1.22 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Fixed focus

84° field of view Camera (inner) 8 MP

1.12 μm pixel width

ƒ/2.0 aperture

Fixed focus

84° field of view Battery 4821 mAh Charging 30W USB-C fast charging

Qi certified wireless charging) Ports USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

Dual SIM (nano SIM + eSIM) Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Ultra Wideband

Google Cast

GPS, GLONASS, GNSS, Galileo, QZSS

5G mmWave + sub-6 GHz Security Fingerprint unlock (power button)

Face unlock

Titan M2 security chip

VPN by Google One included Audio Stereo speakers

3 microphones

Spatial audio IP rating IPX8 Materials Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Cover Glass

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus back with polished alumnum frame

Mirror polish stainless steel hinge Dimensions (folded) 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm

5.5″ x 3.1″ x 0.5″ Dimensions (unfolded) 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm

5.5″ x 6.2″ x 0.2″ Colors Porecelain

Obsidian Weight 283 grams

10 ounces Price $1799 (256GB)

$1919 (512GB)