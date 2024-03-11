Google’s Pixel 8 smartphone is the company’s first phone that you can plug into an external display since the Nexus 5, which was released more than ten years ago. Or at least, it will be very soon.

Before the Pixel 8 launched, Kamila Wojciechowska spotted clues that it would support USB DisplayPort Alt Mode, allowing you to us the phone’s USB-C port for video output. But when that feature first arrived, you could only use it by rooting your phone and changing some settings. Now you don’t have to do any of that. You just have to install Android 14 QPR3 beta… or wait until a stable version of the latest update rolls out in the coming weeks.

Writing for Android Authority, Mishaal Rahman explains that once the latest update is installed, you can plug a USB-C to USB-C or HDMI cable into your phone, plug the other end into a compatible display, and a dialog will pop up asking if you’d like to “mirror to external display.”

If you do that, everything on your Android phone will be duplicated on your monitor or TV. And if you’d like a more desktop-like experience, you can enable developer setting on your phone, and then toggle the “force desktop mode” option to get a simple version of a desktop-like operating system featuring app windows that can be resized and moved.

Rahman notes that the existing desktop mode is pretty basic, but Google is apparently working on a more functional version that could be set to debut with Android 15 this fall. And that helps explain why the Pixel 8 is the first member of the Pixel series to support video output, giving Google a platform for testing desktop mode before launching the Pixel 9 series.

Unfortunately there’s no chance of video output coming to any other existing Pixel devices, because up until now Google has disabled DisplayPort Alt Mode at the hardware level, making it impossible to add via a software update. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were the first phones with hardware support, even though the software wasn’t available at launch.

