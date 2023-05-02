Google’s next mid-range phone is launching May 11th. Google India tweeted that’s when “the latest phone engineered by Google” will launch and while the company doesn’t specifically name the phone, the blurry image included in the tweet sure looks like the unannounced (but widely leaked) Google Pixel 7a.

The follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6a is expected to have a faster processor, better display, and improved cameras. It may also cost a little more.

Details about the Pixel 7a have been leaking for months. A Vietnamese website even posted hands-on pictures of a pre-release model in March.

Now Roland Quandt has shared promotional materials that seem to confirm most of the things we’d been expecting. The leaked documents show a phone that’s roughly the same size as the Pixel 6a, but which incorporates the updated camera strip design from the Pixel 7 series.

The new model is said to have a 6.1 inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate (up from 60 Hz in last year’s model), a Google Tensor G2 processor (rather than a first-gen Tensor chip).

Google also appears to have added support for wireless charging. And after using the same 12MP cameras in Pixel A-series phones for years, Google is said to have updated the camera system in this year’s phone with a new 64MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 13MP front-facing camera.

Those upgrades may come at a cost: the Pixel 6a sold for $449 at launch, but rumor has it that Google will charge $499 for the Pixel 7a.

We won’t have to wait long to find out for certain though. Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 7a during a keynote at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th. The company will also likely use the event as the official coming out party for two other devices: the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.