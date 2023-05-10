Google’s Pixel A series phones have earned a reputation for offering flagship-level specs at mid-range prices in recent years, and the Pixel 7a continues the trend. With a 90 Hz OLED display, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and upgraded camera hardware for the first time in a pixel A series.
But it’s also the most expensive Pixel A series phone to date, with a $499 price tag. That makes it just $100 cheaper than an entry-level Pixel 7.
There are still a few reasons some folks might want to spend $599 or more to pick up the Pixel 7 instead. It has a slightly larger display, supports up to 256GB of RAM, has a higher rating for water resistance, and features 3 microphones and support for spatial audio (the Pixel 7a has 2 mics and no spatial audio support.
But the biggest difference may be the materials the phones are made from: the Pixel 7a has a composite “plastic” body while the Pixel 7 has an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus back cover.
Here’s how the the Pixel 7a stacks up against its older siblings:
|Pixel 7a
|Pixel 7 Pro
|Pixel 7
|Display
|6.1 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
429 ppi
Up to 90 Hz
OLED
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|6.7 inches
3120 x 1440 pixels
512 ppi
Up to 120 Hz
LTPO OLED
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|6.3 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
416 ppi
Up to 90 Hz
OLED
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Processor
|Google Tensor G2
|RAM
|8GB
LPDDR5
|12GB
LPDDR5
|8GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB
UFS 3.1
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
UFS 3.1
|128GB or 256GB
UFS 3.1
|Cameras (rear)
|64MP primary
13MP 120° wide-angle
|50MP primary
48MP telephoto (5x)
12MP 125.8° wide-angle (autofocus)
|50MP primary
12MP 114° wide-angle
|Cameras (front)
|13MP
|10.8MP
|Dust/water resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|Security
|Face Unlock
Fingerprint unlock
Titan M2 security chip
|Battery & charging
|4385 mAh
18W Fast Charging
Wireless Charging
|5,000 mAh
23W Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging
Battery Share
|4355 mAh
21W Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging
Battery Share
|Price
|$499
|$899
|$599
All three phones ship with Android 13 software, and all should receive Android 14 updates later this year.
But since the Pixel 7a is the newest model, it will also likely continue receiving software updates for around half a year longer than the other models: Google promises at least 5 years of security updates for all members of the Pixel family, but the clock starts ticking when Google releases a device, not when you buy it.
The Pixel 7a is available now from the Google store for $499.