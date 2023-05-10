Google’s Pixel A series phones have earned a reputation for offering flagship-level specs at mid-range prices in recent years, and the Pixel 7a continues the trend. With a 90 Hz OLED display, a Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and upgraded camera hardware for the first time in a pixel A series.

But it’s also the most expensive Pixel A series phone to date, with a $499 price tag. That makes it just $100 cheaper than an entry-level Pixel 7.

There are still a few reasons some folks might want to spend $599 or more to pick up the Pixel 7 instead. It has a slightly larger display, supports up to 256GB of RAM, has a higher rating for water resistance, and features 3 microphones and support for spatial audio (the Pixel 7a has 2 mics and no spatial audio support.

But the biggest difference may be the materials the phones are made from: the Pixel 7a has a composite “plastic” body while the Pixel 7 has an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus back cover.

Here’s how the the Pixel 7a stacks up against its older siblings:

Pixel 7a Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Display 6.1 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

429 ppi

Up to 90 Hz

OLED

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 6.7 inches

3120 x 1440 pixels

512 ppi

Up to 120 Hz

LTPO OLED

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 6.3 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

416 ppi

Up to 90 Hz

OLED

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB

LPDDR5 12GB

LPDDR5 8GB

LPDDR5 Storage 128GB

UFS 3.1 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 3.1 128GB or 256GB

UFS 3.1 Cameras (rear) 64MP primary

13MP 120° wide-angle 50MP primary

48MP telephoto (5x)

12MP 125.8° wide-angle (autofocus) 50MP primary

12MP 114° wide-angle Cameras (front) 13MP 10.8MP Dust/water resistance IP67 IP68 Security Face Unlock

Fingerprint unlock

Titan M2 security chip Battery & charging 4385 mAh

18W Fast Charging

Wireless Charging 5,000 mAh

23W Fast Charging

Fast Wireless Charging

Battery Share 4355 mAh

21W Fast Charging

Fast Wireless Charging

Battery Share Price $499 $899 $599

All three phones ship with Android 13 software, and all should receive Android 14 updates later this year.

But since the Pixel 7a is the newest model, it will also likely continue receiving software updates for around half a year longer than the other models: Google promises at least 5 years of security updates for all members of the Pixel family, but the clock starts ticking when Google releases a device, not when you buy it.

The Pixel 7a is available now from the Google store for $499.