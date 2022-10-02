Google will officially launching the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch during an event scheduled for October 6, 2022. But the company already gave us our first look at the phone five months ago, and more details have been leaking ever since.

Now a spec sheet allegedly grabbed from a Taiwanese wireless carrier website is making the round, and it appear to confirm many of the previously-leaked details.

Both phones are expected to have Google Tensor G2 processors, which are expected to be a relatively modest upgrade over the company’s first-gen Tensor processor bringing around a 10% boost in CPU performance, but up to 35% better graphics.

Camera, memory, and storage features don’t seem to have changed much from Google’s Pixel 1 series. And the display sizes and features are similar as well (although the Pixel 7 screen is a tiny bit larger than the Pixel 6 display, and both phones have new front-facing cameras).

Pixel 7 ProPixel 7 
Display6.7 inches
QHD+
Up to 120 Hz		6.3 inches
FHD+
Up to 90 Hz
ProcessorGoogle Tensor G2
RAM12GB8GB
Storage128GB or 256GB
Cameras (rear)48MP telephoto (5x)
50MP wide-angle
12MP ultra wide-angle (autofocus)		50MP wide-angle
12MP ultra wide-angle
Cameras (front)10.8MP w/4K video support
Camera featuresMacro Focus
High Resolution 30x Zoom
Real Tone
Movie Motion Bur		High resolution 8X zoom
Real Tone
Movie Motion Blur
Dust/water resistanceIP68
SecurityFace Unlock
Fingerprint unlock
Titan M2 security chip
Battery & chargingWired and wireless fast charging

Rumor has is that Google’s new phones will have the same starting prices as the Pixel 6 series, which means the Pixel 7 will likely sell for $599 and up while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899.

  1. The issue with Pixels is typically pricing, they’re not aligned with other Android manufacturers, the price is off for what is proposed.

    Reply