Google will officially launching the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch during an event scheduled for October 6, 2022. But the company already gave us our first look at the phone five months ago, and more details have been leaking ever since.

Now a spec sheet allegedly grabbed from a Taiwanese wireless carrier website is making the round, and it appear to confirm many of the previously-leaked details.

Both phones are expected to have Google Tensor G2 processors, which are expected to be a relatively modest upgrade over the company’s first-gen Tensor processor bringing around a 10% boost in CPU performance, but up to 35% better graphics.

Camera, memory, and storage features don’t seem to have changed much from Google’s Pixel 1 series. And the display sizes and features are similar as well (although the Pixel 7 screen is a tiny bit larger than the Pixel 6 display, and both phones have new front-facing cameras).

Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 7 Display 6.7 inches

QHD+

Up to 120 Hz 6.3 inches

FHD+

Up to 90 Hz Processor Google Tensor G2 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Cameras (rear) 48MP telephoto (5x)

50MP wide-angle

12MP ultra wide-angle (autofocus) 50MP wide-angle

12MP ultra wide-angle Cameras (front) 10.8MP w/4K video support Camera features Macro Focus

High Resolution 30x Zoom

Real Tone

Movie Motion Bur High resolution 8X zoom

Real Tone

Movie Motion Blur Dust/water resistance IP68 Security Face Unlock

Fingerprint unlock

Titan M2 security chip Battery & charging Wired and wireless fast charging

Rumor has is that Google’s new phones will have the same starting prices as the Pixel 6 series, which means the Pixel 7 will likely sell for $599 and up while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specsheet is out Matches the one I had shared last week Pricing is the same as Pixel 6 series India pricing will be competitive… pic.twitter.com/hk3Xln6IEg — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 2, 2022