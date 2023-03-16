It’s been more than a decade since Google first unveiled Google Glass, a wearable device designed to put a heads-up display in front of your eyes so you wouldn’t have to stop to look at your phone or PC.

The platform never really took off as a consumer product, so Google shifted its focus to enterprise customers around five years ago and even released a second-gen Google Glass Enterprise Edition in 2019. Now Google has discontinued that product with no plans to offer any replacement.

In a FAQ posted to the Glass Enterprise Edition support site, Google says that it stopped selling Glass Enterprise Edition on March 15, 2023 and that the company has no plans to offer software updates. But Google will continue to provide some support until September 15, 2023.

Basically that means that if your device breaks, Google will still fix or replace it until this fall. And the recently launched Meet on Glass app should continue to work at least until September 15th, although it may become buggy or stop working after that date.

Existing customers can continue to use Google Glass Enterprise Edition devices indefinitely. Most apps and features that work today should continue to work for the foreseeable future, and companies that have developer their own software for the platform should be able to provide updates.

But Google won’t sell you a new headset anymore and the company has no plans to provide any bug fixes, security patches, or other updates. Google will continue to offer the latest system images for download at least until April 1, 2024 though. You can find those downloads at the System images page or follow the company’s instructions to install an OTA update.

