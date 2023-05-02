Most modern web browsers use a lock icon to let you know if you’re visiting a site that that uses HTTPS for secure connections or not. But Google says in recent years HTTPS has become the rule rather than the exception… and that even phishing sites use HTTPS these days.

In other words, the lock icon doesn’t indicate that a site is safe. It just indicates that it’s using HTTPS. So Google has announced plans to retire the lock icon and replace it with a new icon that doesn’t imply safety.

Later this year the Chrome web browser will begin showing a “tune” icon rather than a lock. Google says it doesn’t imply that a site is trustworthy, and it also makes it more clear to users that they can click the icon to view more information and adjust settings, since it looks more like a typical settings app.

That last point isn’t exactly new: you can already click on the lock icon to view a pop-up window that shows more information about a site, as well as options to adjust how your browser handles third-party cookies and site data, among other things. But Google suggests that many users don’t know that since the lock icon doesn’t look much like a typical menu button.

Google says it will roll out the new icon with Chrome 117, which is set to launch in September, 2023. But folks running beta, dev, or canary channel builds of Chrome may be able to see it sooner. In fact, an early version of the new icon is already available to users running Chrome Canary builds, although you’ll need to enable it via the chrome://flags#chrome-refresh-2023 flag.

The company says the new icon will be coming to desktop versions of the Chrome browser as well as the Android version. But since the lock icon was never clickable in the iOS version of Chrome, Google will remove it altogether.

When you visit sites that aren’t using HTTPS connections, Chrome will continue to mark them as insecure.

