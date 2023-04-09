The first smart displays to ship with Google Assistant software at their core weren’t made by Google. Both Lenovo and JBL released Google Assistant smart screens in 2018, months before the first Google Home Hub went on sale.

Five years later, Google Assistant seems to be abandoning support for third-party smart displays.

In an update to a support page for making Google Duo calls on smart speakers and displays, the company notes that “Google no longer provides software updates for these third-party Smart Displays: Lenovo Smart Display (7″, 8″ & 10″), JBL Link View and LG Xboom AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display” and that “this could impact the quality of video calls and meetings.”

That covers all of the third-party smart displays that shipped with Google Assistant because, as 9to5Google notes, Google ceased major work on the Android-based operating system that powers these devices and no company has released a third-party smart speaker with Google software since 2019.

Google has continued to bring new features to its own smart displays, now sold under the Nest Hub brand. But these devices are running software based on Google’s newer Fuchsia operating system, so it makes sense that the company no longer wants to continue maintaining software for a platform that is no longer shipping on new devices.

Still, it’s just the latest example of the limited lifespan of Internet-of-Things devices. The hardware for these older smart displays is just as functional today as it was when they first hit the market four or five years ago. But without continued software updates and support from Google, they may gradually lose functionality until they effectively become paperweights or e-waste.