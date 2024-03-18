GOG sells over 9,000 DRM-free PC games including new releases and classic titles (GOG used to stand for Good Old Games), including titles that are playable on Windows, Mac and Linux.

But now the company plans to get into game streaming, allowing users to play some games on a smart TVs, phones, tablets, and other devices by streaming them over an internet connection. It’s doing that through a new partnership with Amazon to bring GOG titles to the Amazon Luna game streaming platform.

In a nutshell, GOG says select games will be available to stream from Amazon Luna soon. Customers who’ve already purchased a game from GOG will be able to stream it from Luna without buying a new license – and soon you’ll be able to buy some titles from the Luna interface and be able to access them either via Luna or GOG, meaning you can either download or stream.

There are a few caveats to keep in mind though:

Amazon indicates that you’ll need an Amazon Prime or Luna+ subscription in order to stream GOG titles. Not all games available from GOG will be available for streaming.

On that second point, it looks like GOG is making this an opt-in feature for developers. That means existing games won’t be available automatically, but developers can submit a form or contact a GOG representative to request that their games be included.

But that’s all they have to do. Developers don’t have to make any changes. GOG and Amazon will make sure the games work with the cloud gaming service.

via Amazon Luna and GOG blogs

