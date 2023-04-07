Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox G1 is a compact desktop computer with a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 quad-core chip based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture. It also features a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, and support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD.

Prices starting at $260 for a model with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, but GMK is offering 10% off to customers who pre-order one now. The NucBox G1 should begin shipping by the end of April.

The little computer measures 114 x 106 x 42mm (4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″) and weighs 360 grams (about 13 ounces), making it small enough that it won’t take up much space on a desk or TV stand. It can also be mounted to the back of a display.

It’s an actively-cooled device with a fan inside the chassis and vents on three sides.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI (4K/60Hz)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (12V/4A)

Under the hood there’s a single SODIMM slot for DDR4-3200 memory and a single M.2 2280 slot for storage. There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The NucBox G1 is the latest in a line of mini PCs from GMK, and the company’s first with an Alder Lake-N processor, which should bring a significant boost in CPU and graphics performance over models with previous-gen chips based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture.

But it’s not exactly the most powerful or versatile Alder Lake-N mini PC around. Other models have features like faster chips, USB-C ports, or multiple Ethernet jacks.

Still, I’m not going to complain about having more choices.