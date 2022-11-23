Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox 9 is a compact desktop computer that stuffs the guts of a decent mid-range laptop into a chassis that measures just 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″.

GMK is taking pre-orders for a model with an AMD Ryzen 7 5600U processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That configuration has a list price of $500, but it’s currently on sale for $430 when you use the coupon: KB9PreOrder at checkout. The company says it will begin shipping orders to customers in early December.

The NucBox 9 is the latest entry in the ever-expanding NucBox line of mini PCs from GMK, although it stands out as one of the company’s only models to feature an AMD Ryzen processor. Most other members of the NucBox family feature Intel chips.

The new model features two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe 3.0 SSD. And it’s powered by AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600U processor, which features 6 Zen 3 CPU cores, 12 threads, and Radeon Vega 7 graphics.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

GMK says the system should support up to three 4K/60Hz displays when using both HDMI ports and the USB Type-C port.

Wireless features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and the computer supports wake on LAN functionality.

The NucBox 9 comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, but I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t also support a variety of other operating systems.