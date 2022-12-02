Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox 10 is a 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″ desktop computer with a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 5000U series processor, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot with support for up to 2TB of storage.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because the NucBox 10 is basically the same computer as the NucBox 9 that GMK unveiled a few weeks ago. The only difference is that instead of a 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 5600U chip, the new model has an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800U processor. Oh, and the case is blue instead of black.

In other words, rather than just offering multiple processor options for the NucBox 9, GMK decided to give the more powerful model a different model number. The company’s probably going to run out of numbers soon, and GMK still hasn’t introduced any mini PCs with 12th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 6000 series chips yet.

Anyway, like the other model, the new NucBox 10 ships standard with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

The little computer has an AMD RZ608 wireless module with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and has a set of ports that includes:

x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The GMK NucBox 10 has a list price of $600, but it’s up for pre-order for $510 when you clip the on-page coupon. GMK says both the NucBox 9 and NucBox 10 should begin shipping in mid-December.

via AndroidTVBox