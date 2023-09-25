Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox M3 is a small desktop computer with a 45-watt Intel Core i5-12450H processor and support for up to 64GB of RAM, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, and support for up to three displays.

But like most of GMK’s mini PCs, the NucBox M3 is a reasonably affordable computer. List prices start at $440, but GMK is running a launch sale that lets you pick one up from GMKTec.com for as little as $340 from Amazon for $380.

The starting price is for a model with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. But you can also buy a model with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, or bring your own: the computer has two SODIMM slots for memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 3 or Gen 4 storage.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

1 x 2.5 Gbe Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (20V/5A)

There’s also support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and a fan inside the chassis for active cooling.

The computer measures 4.48″ x 4.17″ x 1.67″ and can be mounted to a wall or the back of a display.

