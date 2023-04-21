Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker GMK has added two new models to its line of compact computers… although really the new GMK NucBox K1and NucBox K2 are nearly identical.

The former is a small desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and list prices that start at $499 (although there’s a coupon that will save you $90), while the latter has the same physical design but features a newer Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and a $539 starting price (before you apply a $50 coupon). But the thing is these two processors are so similar that you’re unlikely to see much difference in real-world performance.

Both chips pair 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores with Radeon 680M integrated graphics featuring 12 RDNA 2 compute units. The only real differences are that the Ryzen 7 7735HS has a max boost speed of 4.75 Hz while the 6800H tops out at 4.7 Hz and the new chip has a default TDP range between 35W and 54W while the default for the older model is 35W.

Benchmark results suggest that there’s not much reason to spend the extra money on the NucBox K2 with a Ryzen 7 7735HS chip.

Both of GMK’s little computers measure 4.8″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″ and support up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

GMK offers customers a choice of buying a barebones model (with no memory, storage, or operating system) or paying extra for pre-configured systems with Windows 11 Pro and at least 16GB of RAM plus a 512GB or larger SSD. One thing to keep in mind is that while the computers support PCIe storage, if you buy a pre-configured system from GMK you’ll only get a PCIe 3.0 SSD

Here are list prices for all of the available options:

GMK NucBox K1 GMK NucBox K2 Barebones $499 $539 16GB / 512GB $600 N/A 16GB / 1TB N/A $659 32GB / 1TB $700 $719

While the computers are currently only available from the GMK website, you should also be able to order one from Amazon soon. There are already product pages for the NucBox 1 with 16GB/512GB and 32GB/1TB, but you won’t be able to order one from Amazon for another few weeks.

Ports on both models include:

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x USB4 port (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet port

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

The computers also feature an AMD RZ608 wireless module with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.