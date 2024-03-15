Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK K9 is a compact desktop computer that looks very familiar, because it’s virtually identical on the outside to the GMK NucBox K8 that the company launched in February. But while the NucBox K8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 8845HS “Hawk Point” processor, the new K9 model has an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H “Meteor Lake” processor under the hood instead.

Both models can be called “AI PCs” if you buy into that marketing term, thanks to the integrated neural processing units in both chips. ITHome reports the GMK K9 is up for pre-order in China for 2599 CNY (about $360) and up, while NucBox K8 is already available globally for $500 and up.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor is a 14-core, 18-thread chip with 4 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 Low Power-Efficiency cores paired with 7-core Intel Arc integrated graphics and an Intel AI Boost NPU.

GMK’s computer has two SODIMM slots for DDR5-5600 RAM and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 SSDs.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps with DisplayPort Alt Mode and 100W USB-PD)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 19V/6.32A (120W) DC power input

One thing that sets this model apart from its AMD-powered sibling is that the USB Type-C port on the Intel model is officially a Thunderbolt 4 port while the AMD version labels this as a USB4 port. But since they both support the same speeds and capabilities, there shouldn’t really be much difference in actual performance.

While the GMK K9 is currently only available in China, GMK does sell most of its mini PCs in the US and other markets, so I expect that we’ll see a global launch of the new K9 model soon.

