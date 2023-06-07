Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker GMK is now selling its first model with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor based on AMD’s Phoenix architecture.

The GMK K4 mini PC is available from AlExpress for $570 and up when you use the coupon 2I8YZEOMML3U at checkout. But I suspect the computer will be available soon from GMK’s website and/or Amazon store.

We first learned in April that GMK was working on a mini PC with AMD Phoenix chips, and now it looks like the first model is here… but there may be more on the way. Earlier reports had indicated that there would be versions with Ryzen 7 7840HS chips, for example, but GMK is only selling the Ryzen 9 model so far.

The $570 starting price is for a barebones GMK K4 model with a Ryzen 9 processor, but no memory, storage, or operating system. But GMK also offers models with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage (a top-of-the-line model sells for $800, or $780 if you use that coupon).

All models feature AMD’s 35-54 watt, Ryzen 9 7940HS processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, support for speeds up to 5.2 GHz, and 2.8 GHz Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units.

The system has two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR5-5600 memory and a PCIe Gen 4×4 connector for NVMe solid state drives.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI

1 x USB4 Type-C (w/40 Gbps data and DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio combo

The GMK K4 measures 123 x 112 x 43.2mm (4.84″ x 4.41″ x 1.7″) and has an all-metal chassis.

The computer also has a wireless card with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support, a cooling system that includes a fan for active cooling and dual copper heat pipes, and a quick release panel that should make it fairly easy to upgrade or replace memory and storage.

