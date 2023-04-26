Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last week mini PC maker GMK introduced the new GMK K1 and K2 systems with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Ryzen 7 7735HS chips, respectively. But it looks like there’s a new GMK K3 model with an Intel Alder Lake-P chip as well.

While North American pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, the GMK K3 is available now in China for 2,499 CNY (about $360) and up.

The starting price will get you a barebones mini PC with a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1260P processor featuring 12 cores and 16 threads (4 Performance cores + 8 Efficiency cores) and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Customers can also opt for a 2,999 CNY (~$430) model with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 solid state drive.

The computer has a metal chassis that measures 123 x 112 x 43mm (4.84″ x 4.4″ x 1.7″). Other features include a fan for active cooling, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes a 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C port, four USB 3 Type-A ports, two HDMI ports, a headset jack, and a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port.

via ITHome

